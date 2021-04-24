What's new

CC Block works for "Buriganga River Project" in Tangail.

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,575
0
11,888
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
CC Block works for "Buriganga River Project" in Tangail.
The news title is rather confusing. Here the "CC Block" means Cement Concrete Block.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom