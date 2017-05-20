/ Register

  • Saturday, May 20, 2017

CBU 105 the real threat to our armored columns

Discussion in 'Pakistan Air Force' started by Hell hound, May 20, 2017 at 7:09 PM.

  May 20, 2017 at 7:09 PM
    Hell hound

    Hell hound SENIOR MEMBER

    When we talk about busting tanks, large guns and missiles pop into our minds. But this job can be done in a very unique way by using a deadly weapon called the Sensor Fused Weapon (SFW). Initially developed as the Cluster Bomb Unit -97 (CBU-97) which was unguided and quite inaccurate when released from high altitudes, it was modified and improved into the CBU-105 with the addition of GPS and tail guidance fins, which made it a very accurate Precision Guided Munition (PGM).
    This is a very unique and versatile weapon whose use is not just limited to the destruction of enemy armour, but a host of other targets as well. Surface to Air (SAM) sites are a very big threat to combat aircraft in a conflict. To neutralize a widely spread chain of SAM sites which includes tens of launchers, radars and support vehicles, over a hundred guided missiles carried by 30-40 aircraft are needed. Instead, 2 F-15E fighters or a single bomber can drop these guided cluster bombs from high altitudes and destroy the targets effectively. A cluster bomb of this type can shred SAM launchers and radars with a high level of accuracy and effectiveness. A large number of CBU-105s can stop an enemy armoured division in its tracks and disable every vehicle in it. These 450 kg (1,000 pound), GPS guided bombs cost over $700,000 per unit. The USAF uses them from a variety of combat aircraft like F-15/16, A-10, B-1/2/52. India has integrated them with the Jaguar.
    what we all seems to ignore here is that it is not the brahmos,mig 29 or mki that are threats. the real threat to our forces is jaguar equipped with cbu 105 these thing can decimate entire columns of armored force in a single strike and that too from stand off range.
    worse part is neither we are getting any weapon of this class nor are we seeing any counter measure developed for it.
     
  May 20, 2017 at 7:21 PM
    kris

    kris FULL MEMBER

    Cbu-105 is not a standoff weapon
     
  May 20, 2017 at 7:35 PM
    Hell hound

    Hell hound SENIOR MEMBER

    standoff is a subjective term in the Pakistani scenario where we lack decent sam coverage for the armored columns on the move it is a standoff weapon. fm 90 has rage of 15 km and altitude envelope of 49–19,685 ft.while cbu 105 can be dropped form 40,000ft at the range of around 19 km.i am not saying that it will be a walk in the park for jaguars but a single successful attack by few jags can be as deadly as tactical nukes for our armored columns

    have a look at this article

    The SFW is operationally effective when employed at low altitude using level or shallow angle dive deliveries. The weapon is most effective when employed at low altitude from level flight attitudes in a non-countermeasured environment. Due to TMD performance limitations, the current SFW weapon configuration provides the user a limited range of tactical employment options. Weapon effectiveness decreases as release altitude, dive angle, and/or time of flight increases because of adverse effects of wind conditions, weapon dispersion, and aim point uncertainties on delivery accuracy. This performance degradation is an inherent characteristic of all inventory TMD weapons. Due to these TMD accuracy limitations, the USAF Air Combat Command plans to outfit SFW with Wind Corrected Munitions Dispenser (WCMD) tail kit. The SFW's delivery envelope will be expanded to include strategic aircraft and higher altitudes through incorporation of the WCMD. The SFW with WCMD is designated CBU-105.

    CBU-97 SFW can be delivered in all weather conditions, day or night, from altitudes of 200 to 20,000 feet, and at speeds up to 650 knots. By incorporating Lockheed Martin's Wind Corrected Munition Dispenser (WCMD) tail kit on SFW, which then redesignated SFW as a CBU-105, the delivery altitude increases up to 40,000 feet and standoff ranges up to 12 miles can be achieved. Use of the WCMD tail kit requires the host aircraft to be MIL-STD-1760 compliant and have the CBU-105 operational flight program software resident in the weapon's control system.
    http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/systems/munitions/cbu-105.htm
     
  May 20, 2017 at 8:10 PM
    CriticalThought

    CriticalThought FULL MEMBER

    PA now has LY-80. Also, nobody knows the true capabilities of Ra'ad 2. A sub-munitions dispenser is the natural evolution of Ra'ad, although nothing has been confirmed officially.
     
  May 20, 2017 at 8:16 PM
    Panzerkampf

    Panzerkampf FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    LY-80 is not suitable for
    Armoured colums cause even though it is truck mounted it takes Atleast 20-30 minutes to get to ready to fire position from moving state.
     
