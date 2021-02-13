Cavli Wireless partners GCT Semiconductor to manufacture LTE, 5G IoT modules in India

ETTelecom



January 29, 2021, 11:31 IST

The key highlights of this partnership is the LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 C42GM Smart IoT Module based on GCT GDM7243i, comes with an integrated eSIM, GNSS, CAN controller and BLE-4.2, which can be leveraged in asset tracking and automotive solutions, said Cavli in an official statement.————————————————————————————————————————————————————