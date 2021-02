Cavli Wireless partners GCT Semiconductor to manufacture LTE, 5G IoT modules in India

NEW DELHI: Cavli Wireless on Friday said it has partnered with GCT Semiconductor to license chipsets and manufacture LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoT modules in India, marking the first such partnership for industry-grade manufacturing of IoT LTE/LPWAN IoT modules in the country."Cavli's eSIM integrated LTE/LPWAN IoT modules will be the first-ever wireless communication modules to be designed & manufactured in India that will power IoT applications in Smart Cities, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Agriculture sectors across the globe,” said John Mathew, CEO and CTA, Cavli Wireless Inc.GCT Semiconductor, Inc. designs and develops LTE chipset solutions for the 4G LTE, LPWAN, and 5G wireless communication industry.The key highlights of this partnership is the LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 C42GM Smart IoT Module based on GCT GDM7243i, comes with an integrated eSIM, GNSS, CAN controller and BLE-4.2, which can be leveraged in asset tracking and automotive solutions, said Cavli in an official statement.