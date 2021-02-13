HostileInsurgent
Cavli Wireless partners GCT Semiconductor to manufacture LTE, 5G IoT modules in India
The key highlights of this partnership is the LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 C42GM Smart IoT Module based on GCT GDM7243i, comes with an integrated eSIM, GNSS, CAN controller and BLE-4.2, which can be leveraged in asset tracking and automotive solutions, said Cavli in an official statement.
NEW DELHI: Cavli Wireless on Friday said it has partnered with GCT Semiconductor to license chipsets and manufacture LPWAN, LTE, and 5G IoTmodules in India, marking the first such partnership for industry-grade manufacturing of IoT LTE/LPWAN IoT modules in the country.
"Cavli's eSIM integrated LTE/LPWAN IoT modules will be the first-ever wireless communication modules to be designed & manufactured in India that will power IoT applications in Smart Cities, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Agriculture sectors across the globe,” said John Mathew, CEO and CTA, Cavli Wireless Inc.
GCT Semiconductor, Inc. designs and develops LTE chipset solutions for the 4G LTE, LPWAN, and 5G wireless communication industry.
The key highlights of this partnership is the LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 C42GM Smart IoT Module based on GCT GDM7243i, comes with an integrated eSIM, GNSS, CAN controller and BLE-4.2, which can be leveraged in asset tracking and automotive solutions, said Cavli in an official statement.
Furthermore, the C42GM smart IoT module is Sigfox compatible and can serve the hybrid connectivity needs of organizations.
The company added that a wide variety of LPWAN IoT solutions like smart wearables, smart utility meters, and other sensor-based solutions for smart city projects can be powered by the eSIM integrated C42GM smart IoT module.
Currently running pilots with customers worldwide, the first IoT module from Cavli’s association with GCT - C42GM will start shipping out globally, on a mass production basis from Q1 2021, the company said.
ETTelecom
-
January 29, 2021, 11:31 IST
