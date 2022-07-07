Caught with their pants down...UK diplomats stealing Iranian dirt !!!!!

aryobarzan
This one is for the books!
amazing!...never imagined they needed soil samples from Iranian military sites...IRGC Drone following their every move..
Brits..taking soil samples in Iranian desert..some are UK embassy staff and there is a Polish citizen also..
Some people speculate that they were contaminating Iranian soil samples with the banned nuclear materials and taking it outside..who knows..!!
ByIFP Editorial Staff
July 7, 2022
IRNA reported Britain’s deputy head of mission in Iran has been caught on camera spying in the southeast of the country.
The official news agency reported, Giles Whitaker was caught on camera taking earth samples in an off-limits region in Shahdad Desert in south-central Iran while Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was conducting military exercises in the area.
Whitaker was visiting the area with his family as tourists, but he was in fact carrying out acts of espionage, IRNA said, adding he will be expelled from the country later on after apologizing.
Drone video of the act :
