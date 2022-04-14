Caught with pants down - When middle class plays feudal lord

The latest attempt on" it wasn't me" by DGISPR has ended up doing more harm than good.

The Establishment has one goal, and that is to ensure the state's survival at whatever cost.

However the Establishment is responsible for carrying out her duties in a diligent and professional manner.



So when DG ISPR came out claiming the Establishment has had a moral epiphany, there were few takers, least of all me,

An institution that has on almost every occasion found her self with pants down in the political mess cannot claim

innocence by virtue of a press conference,



Whereas there is no defense to PTI's mismanagement, there is also no denying of PTI's position as the only single

political party that can mobilize people across the country and by the virtue unite the whole country. The incumbent PPP

or PML fall miserably short of that stature.



The judiciary, touted as one of the pillars also has a lot of explaining to do. An institution that has failed miserably again

and again was found more than eager in the middle of night to provide justice. Nazim Jokio case is begging for attention

and the very PPP law makers who absconded from the country, have now been cleared in the investigation.

Lest of all, this is the same judiciary who failed to deliver when a drunk feudal son sprayed bullets on a busy road;

eventually the mother retired from the case " the opponents are powerful and my daughters are young".

This is the same institution who couldn't convict a drunk balochi politician even though he was caught on camera hitting

and killing a policeman. This is the same institution that failed to deliver justice in the Talpur case.

We shall not even mention the Panama gate cases and how our Judiciary allowed defendant's counsel to pull wool over her eyes.



Going forward if the state has to survive into a respectable one, there has to be a drastic change, a revolution.

The establishment must remain where it is, and ensure anarchy doesn't spread; but if the establishment takes the easy way out

they will only prove themselves to be lesser men, and the graveyard is full of those men.



INQALAB ZINDABAD - Pakistan paindabad.





* I know you are reading this, and it's time you learned to be a man that is worthy of the brass your buddy shines everyday.

This retreat in courage will go down in history as a another shameful one; and you will prove yourself as lesser man.