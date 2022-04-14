What's new

Caught with pants down - When middle class plays feudal lord

The latest attempt on" it wasn't me" by DGISPR has ended up doing more harm than good.
The Establishment has one goal, and that is to ensure the state's survival at whatever cost.
However the Establishment is responsible for carrying out her duties in a diligent and professional manner.

So when DG ISPR came out claiming the Establishment has had a moral epiphany, there were few takers, least of all me,
An institution that has on almost every occasion found her self with pants down in the political mess cannot claim
innocence by virtue of a press conference,

Whereas there is no defense to PTI's mismanagement, there is also no denying of PTI's position as the only single
political party that can mobilize people across the country and by the virtue unite the whole country. The incumbent PPP
or PML fall miserably short of that stature.

The judiciary, touted as one of the pillars also has a lot of explaining to do. An institution that has failed miserably again
and again was found more than eager in the middle of night to provide justice. Nazim Jokio case is begging for attention
and the very PPP law makers who absconded from the country, have now been cleared in the investigation.
Lest of all, this is the same judiciary who failed to deliver when a drunk feudal son sprayed bullets on a busy road;
eventually the mother retired from the case " the opponents are powerful and my daughters are young".
This is the same institution who couldn't convict a drunk balochi politician even though he was caught on camera hitting
and killing a policeman. This is the same institution that failed to deliver justice in the Talpur case.
We shall not even mention the Panama gate cases and how our Judiciary allowed defendant's counsel to pull wool over her eyes.

Going forward if the state has to survive into a respectable one, there has to be a drastic change, a revolution.
The establishment must remain where it is, and ensure anarchy doesn't spread; but if the establishment takes the easy way out
they will only prove themselves to be lesser men, and the graveyard is full of those men.

INQALAB ZINDABAD - Pakistan paindabad.


* I know you are reading this, and it's time you learned to be a man that is worthy of the brass your buddy shines everyday.
This retreat in courage will go down in history as a another shameful one; and you will prove yourself as lesser man.
 
Usman.87

Usman.87

Establishment is still playing the 90s game just as our cricket. But my lord, the world has changed. IK is not an issue for them, its public. Any public without a leader is more potent than with a leader.
C'mon boys, accept the fact that youth is the new king maker.
 
Dil Pakistan

Dil Pakistan

DG ISPR today
"Army Chief nah extension maang rahay hein, aur nah lein gaay".

shows how much pressure Bajwa is under and how unpopular he is inside Army.

Kuch logoan ko izzat raas naheed aati.
 
sur

sur

This is probably another one of those self-destruct threads.
I just noticed that another thread got deleted.

Anyways, military on repeated occasions stress that they have no role in politics.
All they do is play around with words. Their assertion comes from following fact:

1649957492249.png



So it's ISI, not the armed forces who meddle with politics. In theory. Hence the rhetoric from military/ISPR.



 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Sinnerman108 said:
apart from a few bright islands, they are proving themselves to be lesser men.
they can not relieve themselves of the burden of 70 plus years.
they will not mop this one under the carpet.
This regime change has exposed a lot of dirt. Dependence and influence of Pakistan army on foreign interlocutors, the bartering of Pakistan's sovereignty by Pakistani politicians with the US and the blatant thuggery of those in power. Truly sickening state of affairs can't put in any other way. Now the agents are on a damage control exercise having messed up things big time, divided the country decisively to the brink of civil war. The corrupts in Pakistan have done in a week what the Hindjews couldn't do in 40 years. Those who laughed at my solution for corruption should now seriously reconsider and push for change.
 
MIRauf

MIRauf

CodeforFood said:
That is not accurate. may be since mid 50s. :-). At this point if establishment (top brass only of course) is really as patriotic as they advertise they should fix this mess. How can these goons and thugs are allowed to run amock?
As long as they have baggage, they are easy to control.
 
CodeforFood

CodeforFood

MIRauf said:
As long as they have baggage, they are easy to control.
So essentially what you are saying is that Armed forces want to continue to manipulate the elected govt of Pakistan. This is like chaudhary mazara relationship. This should stop.
 

