Caucasian Eagle 2022 exercise

An opening of "Caucasian Eagle-2022" joint exercises of Special Forces of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye has been held, according to the Defense Ministry of Georgia, APA's bureau in Georgia reports.
According to Ministry, national anthems of the three countries have been sounded firstly at the opening ceremony in Mukhrovani Special Forces exercise center named after Major Gela Chedia.
The ceremony has been attended by Deputy Chief of the Georgian Defence Forces, Brigadier general Irakli Tchitchinadze, Colonel Teimuraz Klateishvili, the head of the Special Operations Forces, as well as Military attache of Azerbaijan in Georgia Lieutenant General Fuad Ibrahimov, Military attache of Türkiye in Georgia Colonel Burak Altiner and other officials.
It was noted that the purpose of the tactical field exercises is to deepen the synchronization and coordination of the capabilities of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, to share experience, to develop command and control in a multinational environment, and to increase mutual operational capability.
Exercise with Azerbaijani and Turkish Special Forces aims at deepening coordination: Georgian MoD-VIDEO
Exercise with Azerbaijani and Turkish Special Forces aims at deepening coordination: Georgian MoD-VIDEO
apa.az