CATL, VinFast to develop EV chassis integrating battery pack, electric motors

CATL
CATL's headquarters in Ningde of east China's Fujian province

China’s largest battery supplier, CATL, will collaborate with Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to develop a chassis that integrates battery packs, electric motors and other components into a single layer at the bottom of a vehicle.

The “integrated intelligent skateboard chassis” can reduce EVs’ “purchasing cost and energy consumption while maximizing cabin space,” CATL said, without divulging further details about the chassis.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed this week, CATL also said it will “explore various forms of cooperation” on the chassis.

CATL is also using the cell-to-pack technology to supply batteries to VinFast.
By bypassing modules to directly integrate cells into packs, the technology can improve the battery system’s energy density, simplify manufacturing and save costs, according to the Chinese supplier.

CATL VinFast

Credit: CATL

While helping VinFast to gain access to global supply chains and the EV market, cooperation with the Vietnamese EV maker will also enable it to strengthen its global presence, especially in emerging markets, CATL said.

www.autonews.com

