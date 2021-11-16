CATL will support Hyundai Mobis' supply of CTP-related battery products in Korea and globally, the power cell giant said in a statement at the time.
CTP technology is highly efficient and integrated, and is a technology that allows for the integration of cells into battery packs without the need for modules.
CATL said the technology can increase the system energy density of battery packs, simplify manufacturing processes and save costs.
At the end of September, NIO announced the launch of a 75-kWh standard range version of its hybrid battery pack to replace the previous 70-kWh version.
The battery uses CATL's next-generation cell-to-pack (CTP) technology, which simplifies manufacturing and assembly by 10 percent, increases capacity utilization by 5 percent, and increases energy density by 14 percent to 142 Wh/kg, NIO said at the time.
CATL is the largest supplier of power batteries in China, with data released earlier this month by the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showing that in October, CATL ranked first in China with 7.69 GWh of power batteries installed, holding 49.9 percent of the market.
CATL reportedly sets up branch in South Korea for Hyundai Motor - CnEVPost
CATL may have set up the subsidiary to support Hyundai in supplying its lithium iron phosphate technology.
