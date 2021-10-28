What's new

CATL posts Q3 revenue of RMB 29.3 billion, up 131% year-on-year

S

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
542
0
1,081
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
CATL posts Q3 revenue of RMB 29.3 billion, up 131% year-on-year-CnEVPost


Chinese power battery giant CATL reported a 130.73 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to RMB 29.29 billion in the third quarter, according to the company's unaudited financial results released today.

CATL reported a net profit of RMB 3.27 billion in the third quarter, up 130 percent year-on-year.

In the first three quarters, the company's revenue rose 133 percent year-on-year to 73.36 billion yuan and net income rose 131 percent year-on-year to 7.75 billion yuan.


In the third quarter, its basic earnings per share were RMB 1.4108, up 124 percent year-on-year.

At the end of the third quarter, CATL's total assets were RMB 249.15 billion, up RMB 92.53 billion from the end of 2020.

Notably, CATL also announced the shareholdings of its top 10 shareholders, showing that Hillhouse Capital's shareholding dropped to 1.83 percent from 1.92 percent previously.

cnevpost.com

CATL posts Q3 revenue of RMB 29.3 billion, up 131% year-on-year - CnEVPost

CATL reported a net profit of RMB 3.27 billion in the third quarter, up 130 percent year-on-year.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,934
-39
59,938
Country
China
Location
China
Keep buying. This stock will skyrocket even further. There is still room for improvement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom