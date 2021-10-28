CATL posts Q3 revenue of RMB 29.3 billion, up 131% year-on-year

Chinese power battery giant CATL reported a 130.73 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to RMB 29.29 billion in the third quarter, according to the company's unaudited financial results released today.
CATL reported a net profit of RMB 3.27 billion in the third quarter, up 130 percent year-on-year.
In the first three quarters, the company's revenue rose 133 percent year-on-year to 73.36 billion yuan and net income rose 131 percent year-on-year to 7.75 billion yuan.
In the third quarter, its basic earnings per share were RMB 1.4108, up 124 percent year-on-year.
At the end of the third quarter, CATL's total assets were RMB 249.15 billion, up RMB 92.53 billion from the end of 2020.
Notably, CATL also announced the shareholdings of its top 10 shareholders, showing that Hillhouse Capital's shareholding dropped to 1.83 percent from 1.92 percent previously.
