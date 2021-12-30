CATL continues to dominate global EV battery market with 31.8% share in Jan-Nov - CnEVPost
CATL's share was 11.3 percentage points higher than second-place LG Energy Solution's 20.5 percent.
Chinese power battery giant CATL maintained its dominance of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market with a 31.8 percent share from January to November, according to South Korean market research firm SNE Research.
Japan's Panasonic ranked third with a 12.5 percent share, and China's BYD ranked fourth with a 9 percent share.
(Image credit: SNE Research)
SNE Research noted that Chinese companies led the growth of the EV battery market from January to November this year, with CATL and BYD's battery installations up 180 percent and 192 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.
In addition to CATL and BYD, Chinese companies including CALB, Gotion High-Tech, Eve Energy and Sunwoda are in the list of top 10 global power battery makers.
In China, CATL topped the market with a 55 percent market share in November, BYD was second with 16.6 percent and CALB was third with 5.2 percent, according to data released earlier this month by the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance (CABIA).
From January to November, CATL's market share in China was 51.4 percent, higher than BYD's 16.6 percent in second place, according to the CABIA data.