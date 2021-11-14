What's new

CATIC reveals K8 NG Trainer in Dubai Air Show

Trailer23

Trailer23

Akh1112 said:
This isn’t right, CATIC released this, not PAC. I was the one who took the photos and sent them to him.
Exactly, the PAC Pavilion was drier than the Mojave Desert.

Saw Gen. Raheel Shareef though.

Saw some other BIG Shots from PAK Army too. Took a video clip while they were having a photo session done.

Saw the Samosa (Tejas) too 🤪 . Parked in the shadow of the UAEAF F-16 Viper.
 
HRK

HRK

I hope you must have click some hot pics ....
 
