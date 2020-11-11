Catholic mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute(WARNING! graphic image)

truthfollower said: Catholic mother, son murdered over Pakistan drain dispute



Dozens of mourners attended the Nov. 10 funeral of a Catholic mother and son who were gunned down by their Muslim neighbor over an overflowing drain.





Usman Masih, 25, was shot dead along with his mother on Nov. 9 outside his home in Hasan Kathore, a village in Punjab province. His father, a laborer, has filed a police case against neighbors Atrat Bibi and her son Hasan Shakoor.





“She attacked my wife with a stick and called her son, who fired straight shots from his pistol. When my son tried to save his critically injured mother, he shot him as well. Both died on the spot,” he stated in the first information report.





“Two months ago, Atrat Bibi quarreled with my wife over the cleaning of a drain. The compound dwellers intervened for their friendship, but she kept the grudge.”





Hasan Kathore is home to 250 families, all of them Muslims.





Police have arrested Atrat Bibi but her son is still at large. Usman Masih was the only son of his parents. His daughter was born last week.





Catholic professor Anjum James Paul, chairman of the Pakistan Minorities Teachers’ Association, condemned the tragedy in





Nisar Bhatti, a district member of the Catholic bishops' National Commission for Justice and Peace in Gujranwala, offered legal aid to the family during a visit on Nov. 10.





“We strictly condemn the killings. They were the only Christian family in the village. Police collected 27 bullets shells from the spot. Usman Masih died half an hour after the shooting. Two vehicles stood nearby but none of the neighbors rushed the injured to the hospital located less than 10 kilometers away. The family called emergency service 1122 but they arrived late,” he told UCA News.





“I am still haunted by the cries of the widow of Usman. The stigma of sanitary workers and being untouchables hardens for poor Christians.”





In June, a Christian man was shot dead for buying a house in a Muslim neighborhood in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Despite a lack of civic facilities, low-income Christians prefer living in ghettos near their relatives.





Pakistani Christians are often referred to as churha (low caste), an abusive term reserved for Christian sanitation workers.





Church authorities often voice their disapproval with Pakistan’s provincial governments over the publication of job advertisements considered to be discriminatory towards minorities.

Patriot forever said: That was the whole point of my post. Both muslims and minorities witness such crimes. The culprit should be punished. If you go through the OP post, it was a delibrate attempt to paint a social issue as a religious one. Click to expand...

Pakistan is home of 20 crore people, neighbors fight with each other all over the world and in Pakistan also....Many Muslim neighbors fight and kill each other....you heard news? Muslim kill Muslim but if a Muslim kill or fight other religion then media start shouting...it is simple case of neighbor fighting and killing....sad incident but it happens.Stop defaming Pakistan....Don't be a tool for others to defame your own country.No one wants to involve in such matters. Still I have sympathy for killed ones and their family. Justice should be done to bring murderer into gallows.Probably O.P is Qadiani.