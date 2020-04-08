Categorization - Defense

What's new

To everyone (whether from Pakistan, India, US, etc)

This thread is for those who have a better, authentic, and good understanding of the things that I am looking for.

Please re-categorize/re-format my categorization properly. You can re-edit my category names (keep in mind use military terminologies as I've already done). Don't go off-topic or off the set. Only add new category IF needed else re-format my list. Don't switch the items unnecessarily. If you want to add additional items to any list element, please do add it. Remember the maximum element should be 7 list items (5 is preferable).

DOD & Intel
Strategic Defense
Geopolitical
Intelligence and Espionage
International Arm Deals
Military Hardware
Maritime Security

C4ISR, C5ISR & Missile Defense
Air
Land
Sea
Space
Cyberspace
EW & Spectrum Dominance

Asymmetric & Hybrid Warfare
War On Terror (WOT)
Proxy Wars
Counter Insurgency
Counter-Terrorism

Conflicts
Jammu & Kashmir (LOC)
Asia Pacific
Sino-India Disputes
Arab & Gulf
Korean Peninsula

Note: I am confused about the first DOD (Department of Defense) & Intel list (i.e; Geopolitical, maritime). Don't randomly reply. Take some time, think, and then share your valuable outcome.

Example: Where you can put such information like Air combat, Naval combat, or for instance if Air to Air engagement, then what will be the main header? or for instance, ground battle (confrontation) between the two armies (example: Armenian Vs Azerbaijan ground forces engagement).

Please make this thread clean (no need for funny shits). I need a serious suggestion.




JamD

JamD

What exactly are you attempting to list here and for what purpose? I do not understand the purpose of this list making it impossible to contribute.
 
Stealth

Stealth

I can not share all the details at this moment. Anyway who has an understanding of the things can easily re-format my list. If there is a list of cars, for instance, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Honda, can't you categorize the list items into Sports Cars, luxury, Sedan?
 
JamD

JamD

Yes I can. I can also categorize them as Italian, British, Japanese; Rear-engined and front-engined; etc. The point being that there are an infinite (and I really mean the math infinite, not just large) number of lists that can satisfy your OP requirement. So you see what you are trying to achieve is certainly obvious to you but to an observer such as myself this just looks like a list of loosely related terms. Good luck with your effort. I would be happy to contribute if I see a way to.
 
Stealth

Stealth

If I know the path, there is no need to ask this question. I would probably do it myself in that case. I actually failed to understand your question.
 
