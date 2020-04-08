Categorization - Defense

To everyone (whether from Pakistan, India, US, etc)
This thread is for those who have a better, authentic, and good understanding of the things that I am looking for.
Please re-categorize/re-format my categorization properly. You can re-edit my category names (keep in mind use military terminologies as I've already done). Don't go off-topic or off the set. Only add new category IF needed else re-format my list. Don't switch the items unnecessarily. If you want to add additional items to any list element, please do add it. Remember the maximum element should be 7 list items (5 is preferable).
DOD & Intel
Strategic Defense
Geopolitical
Intelligence and Espionage
International Arm Deals
Military Hardware
Maritime Security
C4ISR, C5ISR & Missile Defense
Air
Land
Sea
Space
Cyberspace
EW & Spectrum Dominance
Asymmetric & Hybrid Warfare
War On Terror (WOT)
Proxy Wars
Counter Insurgency
Counter-Terrorism
Conflicts
Jammu & Kashmir (LOC)
Asia Pacific
Sino-India Disputes
Arab & Gulf
Korean Peninsula
Note: I am confused about the first DOD (Department of Defense) & Intel list (i.e; Geopolitical, maritime). Don't randomly reply. Take some time, think, and then share your valuable outcome.
Example: Where you can put such information like Air combat, Naval combat, or for instance if Air to Air engagement, then what will be the main header? or for instance, ground battle (confrontation) between the two armies (example: Armenian Vs Azerbaijan ground forces engagement).
Please make this thread clean (no need for funny shits). I need a serious suggestion.
