Catastrophic impact to Chinese industry

The latest sanctions on China by Biden admin seems to have panicked the CCP MIIT and the Chinese companies seem to finally understand cavalier announcements about 2nm etc are just useless balderdash if you don't play nice with the mighty USA.

China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.
"MIIT officials appeared uncertain about the way forward and at times appeared to have as many questions as answers for the chipmakers, people familiar with the discussions said. While they refrained from hinting about counter-measures, officials stressed the domestic IT market would provide sufficient demand for affected companies to keep operating, the people said, asking to remain anonymous on a sensitive issue."

Can someone with better knowledge of Chinese industry provide potential impact ?
 

