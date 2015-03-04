Cat Lovers Thread

What's new

I make this thread to all cat lovers in PDF community so that we can share many thing about cat here. It is not domestic cat specific thread so big cat like tigers or leopard could also be discussed here.

I want to show first Indonesian hunter who bring cat to the forest to bring the cat predator instinct back. Beside domestic cat that can be seen every where in the world, there is also different kind of cat in Indonesia who mostly live in jungle or village and this person has tamed this kind of cat and bring the cat back to the forest.

I actually had one domestic cat that act like this cat in the video where I can go out with him outside. My previous cat is also a good hunter since I get my cat when he is already a bit grown up and have had hunting skills since I met him for the first time.


@jamahir we have our own thread here :yahoo:

@Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Falcon29 @Mad Scientist 2.0 @HRK @Moonlight
 
Good !

Let us help Chairman Meow in his becoming the World President :



The cat looks so happy and playful.

But I think he is not a bobcat but a fishing cat. They are also found in Bangladesh and India. @Bilal9 @DalalErMaNodi

I like how the man gives water from his own can.

And I must tag another cat person who has been missing from the forum for a long time. Our Bangladeshi friend @BDforever.
 
