Had to break my sabbatical after i came across this mapThe Bengali Renaissance brought Casteism down to below 5% ...A Bengali Reformation and Bengali Enlughtenment will bring it down to Zero ..... The map just shows where the Vedic religion was strongest Pre-Buddha..The places that were under Brahmanic domination the most have the strongest casteism....Pre 300 BC, Brahmanic reach was minimal in West bengal, with may be a small layer around Anga.....after Ashoka, Bengal was overwhelmingly Buddhist , till the first brahmins start trickling in around 400 AD....Brahmins never really settled the place in a major way till 1077 AD....The long presence of Buddhism in West Bengal and Maharashtra just shows through in this map...The long presence of Jainism in Southern India also shows through in this map...I donot have much hope for the Northern part of the subcontinent..It is is too parochial, too much interested in the old arcane ways, too little interest in Enlightenment (both the Eastern and Western kind)...One Vivekananda out of Bengal is more than enough to eclipse a 1,000 years of spiritual gurus from North india...Vivekananda , a man who understood Western Enlightenment..A man who showed glowing admiration for the latest indigenous Japanese machine gun...May be if he lived long enough he could have forged a third way....not completely beholden to the West, but not embracing the Ancient ways either...As much as RSS is doing to abolish the caste system, they are way too slow..clearly their methods are not working...need to think out of the box...Only way is to create megacities...100 megacities holding 10 million each...each city around 1,000 sqaure kms...this would free up the hinter lands..let forests grow...and may be more productivity through vertical farming, drip irrigation, drone and satellite aided agriculturemegacities are the only ways to abolish caste system...no more than 30 percent of Indians should live in villages