NEW DELHI — Since the appointment of Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand politician from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party as chief minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in March, brisk and brutal caste violence has killed two people and injured scores, and about 50 homes — mostly of lower-caste families — have been burned down.





The violence has drawn attention to Mr. Adityanath’s failure of governance during disputes between the upper-caste and lower-caste Hindus. Mr. Adityanath comes from an upper-caste group, the Rajputs, who have been displaying renewed aggression toward lower castes since his inauguration.





Renewed caste violence in Uttar Pradesh is threatening to jeopardize the unprecedented grand Hindu nationalist coalition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by modi cobbled together before his 2014 electoral victory.





India ’s Hindu nationalists have worked for decades to create an electorally beneficial Hindu coalition, undivided by caste, posited against the secularists and minorities. But the old prejudices refuse to go away. Competing iconography in public spaces involving upper-caste and lower-caste Hindus has now exploded into murder and arson.









The violence erupted after one April afternoon, when the Dalits in Shabirpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh, about 115 miles from New Delhi, were celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, their greatest leader and an architect of the Indian Constitution.





Mr. Ambedkar was instrumental in abolishing untouchability, criminalizing caste discrimination and violence in independent India, and enshrining a system of affirmative action in the Indian laws.





On Mr. Ambedkar’s anniversary millions of Dalits honor him by garlanding his statues, which reproduce an iconic image of the bookish messiah: Mr. Ambedkar wearing a pair of rectangular glasses over a blue three-piece suit, a copy of the Indian Constitution in his left hand, the index finger of his right hand pointing at a distant horizon. For centuries before independence, the Dalits could barely clothe themselves. Mr. Ambedkar’s suit became a negation of that oppression, a symbol of dignity and aspiration.





The upper castes resent the defiant and proud Ambedkar imagery. As the Dalits celebrated in Shabirpur, the Uttar Pradesh village, their upper-caste Rajput neighbors stopped them from installing a statue of Mr. Ambedkar in their temple. They objected that the outstretched index finger of the statue would point toward upper-caste women who would walk past it.





In recent years, to counterbalance the Ambedkar celebrations, the upper castes, especially the Rajputs, began celebrating Rana Pratap, a medieval Hindu Rajput king, who fought several battles against the Mughal Empire, as an ideal Rajput and Hindu nationalistic icon.





Indian festival celebrations often come with processions of believers through public spaces. In polarized regions, they often become occasions for violence between different religious or caste groups.





A few weeks after the Rajputs in Shabirpur village objected to Mr. Ambedkar’s statue, they set out in a procession to celebrate the Rajput king Rana Pratap’s anniversary in an adjacent village. The Rajputs played overtly loud music. The Dalits objected. An argument turned into a violent clash. One Rajput man was killed and more than 20 Dalits and Rajputs were injured. More than 25 Dalit homes were set on fire .





Such violence spells trouble for the Hindu nationalist project. Leaders of India’s Hindu nationalist movement had figured early on that caste antagonism prevented a grand Hindu consolidation. They campaigned for social reforms and for allowing Dalits entry to temples, and promoted shared meals between the upper castes and lower castes, but caste prejudice was deeply entrenched among their followers and change remained superficial. Despite their efforts, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliate groups were always identified with the upper castes.





Marginalized communities in India have their own internal hierarchies. Over the past decade and a half, the B.J.P. developed a new strategy of playing on their internal differences and fragmenting Dalits and other lower castes into smaller, political groups and enlisting the breakaway units into their ambit.





After the B.J.P. lost power federally in 2004, it pitted one sub-caste against another to ensure that “acceptance” within the Hindu order became the principal social aspiration. Hindu nationalist workers campaigned among the lower castes with the message that affirmative action mostly benefited a particular lower-caste subgroup to the exclusion of other lower castes. The strategy earned the B.J.P. a significant number of lower-caste votes.





But the Hindu nationalist party’s crisis emerges from its inability to secure social acceptance for its electoral strategy. Its party leaders aggressively seek to secure votes of low castes during elections, but caste discrimination and prejudice doesn’t disappear after the elections are over. This dynamic creates numerous embarrassments for Mr. Modi’s party.





On a recent visit to a village in his state, Mr. Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, interacted with people from a low caste who make a living by killing rats. Before his visit, Mr. Adityanath’s functionaries provided the low-caste villagers with soaps and shampoos and ordered them to clean themselves before approaching the chief minister.





The challenge for Hindu nationalists is to extend political strategy into social belief. To get its upper-caste Hindu members to treat the lower-caste members and supporters as equal is rather difficult but necessary for the B.J.P.





The persistence of caste discrimination has resulted in the emergence of aggressive Dalit groups whose leaders mirror the belligerence of the upper-caste politicians. And in the past decades, affirmative action has created a strong Dalit middle class, which is not keen to be humiliated.





Mr. Modi’s government and the B.J.P. were battered by a severe political crisis in February 2016 after caste discrimination pushed , a rohit Dalit student at the University of Hyderabad, to commit suicide. Protests erupted against the B.J.P. across India. In the western state of Gujarat, Mr. Modi’s home, a formidable Dalit movement emerged to challenge the B.J.P. after upper-caste men assaulted four Dalit men for skinning a dead cow in July 2016.





Large sections of Dalits voted for Mr. Modi in 2014 and again for his party in March 2017 state elections in Uttar Pradesh because of the absence of a pan-Indian Dalit political identity. But if upper castes continue violent attacks on Dalits irrespective of their sub-castes, it will force consolidation among them.





Recent caste violence has shown that India’s Hindu nationalists are struggling with the challenges of caste. And it will be the eventual hurdle to permanent Hindu consolidation and their continued electoral dominance.



