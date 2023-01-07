What's new

Caste-based head count begins in Bihar ‘historic step’ | Nightmare for Modi-BJP-RSS-Congress | Religious Riots to Babri by RSS were to prevent it

In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the State will be counted.



Terming the caste-based head count that began in Bihar on January 7, 2023, as a ‘historic’ step, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the exercise will provide scientific data for carrying out welfare schemes for weaker sections of the society.


Noting that all the parties of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ were in favour of the exercise, the RJD leader claimed that the BJP was “critical” about the survey.

“The enumeration exercise began in Bihar from today. It is a historic step taken by the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in the State. Once the exercise is completed, it will provide scientific data to the state government for carrying out developmental work for people, including those who are deprived,” Mr. Yadav said, while speaking to media persons here.

He also said, “The BJP is an anti-poor party which always opposed this exercise and has always been critical about the caste-based head out.” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Friday said that the caste-based enumeration exercise could be beneficial for all.


The caste-based head count process has been a major issue in Bihar, as Kumar’s JD(U) and all constituents of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ were demanding that the exercise be undertaken at the earliest.

The State government embarked on the exercise in the wake of the Centre expressing its inability to undertake a caste-based enumeration other than SCs and STs.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases across Bihar, an official said.

“All households will be covered in the first phase, which will continue till January 21. In the second one which will start in March, data on people, belonging to all castes, sub-castes and religions, will be collected.


“Enumerators will gather information about the financial status of all people,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI.

Earlier in the day, he inspected the ongoing exercise being conducted by the state government employees in the Bank road area in Patna.

“The exercise is being conducted in all 12,696 blocks in Patna district,” he said.

The caste-based census will be completed by May 2023, and the state government will spend ₹500 crore from its contingency fund for the exercise.

The general administration department is the nodal authority for the survey.

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/sto...s-and-why-it-is-being-done-2318115-2023-01-06
 
As, expected Brahman from Bihar and gone to Supreme court against Caste census in Bihar. Brahman CJI DY Chadrachud has accepted the petition. (Google search for the Manusmriti statue in Rajasthan High Court)

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging Bihar Caste Census On January 20
https://www.livelaw.in/top-stories/...nging-bihar-caste-census-on-january-20-218680


The petition filed by Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar - is actually a Brahman like Ravish Kumar - not OBC SC ST
upper castes and Brahmans have started keeping OBC SC ST sounding names to hide their identity, in politics and media. There is no change in their thinking.
Prahant Kishore father's name was Shrikant Pandey
Ravish Kumar's father's name Baliram Pandey
“I know Gandhi better than his disciples.
They came to him as devotees and saw only the Mahatma.
I was an opponent, and I saw the bare man in him.
He showed me his fangs.”
—Dr B.R. Ambedkar, 1955
download (3).jpg

https://www.sabrangindia.in/article...newsroom-open-letter-ndtv-indias-ravish-kumar

Collegium system is dominated by Brahman and upper castes, they use it to crush OBC SC ST trying to uplift themselves through Legislature(Parliament).

EWS happened without survey, fast tracked in Supreme court,


This is what was happening in India when the collegium system was born in 1993
https://theprint.in/opinion/this-is...he-collegium-system-was-born-in-1993/1256546/

EWS Verdict Raises Issues of Caste Census and Diversity in Apex Court | Ajaz Ashraf

https://www.newsclick.in/EWS-Verdict-Raises-Issues-Caste-Census-Diversity-Apex-Court#:~:text=Recently, the Supreme Court collegium,remaining belong to forward castes.

Judiciary remains a major Brahmin bastion • No SC/ST judge has been elevated to apex court in 7 years

https://www.legallyindia.com/suprem...evated-to-apex-court-in-7-years-20180124-9045

You can also see that so called Hindutwa leaders are against any survey on economic and social condition of OBC. Hindutwa is a scam to fool and distract OBC SC ST from fighting for their rights.
Untitled.jpg


Centre has no interest in the caste census and to formulate a national policy document on OBCs, alleges Telangana State BC Commission Chairman

https://www.thehindu.com/news/citie...te-bc-commission-chairman/article66133267.ece

Explained | Why is the government against caste census? _ BJP is upper caste party of Brahman organization RSS

https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...ections-to-a-caste-census/article36713236.ece

Tamil Nadu’s temple trouble: Non-Brahmin priests say they’re being sidelined, harassed

https://www.newslaundry.com/2022/03...n-priests-say-theyre-being-sidelined-harassed
 
