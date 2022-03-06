What's new

Cash payment announced for IDPs returning to Tirah , KP - 2022 .

Cash payment announced for IDPs returning to Tirah​

Sania welcomes those returning after 12 years


Our CorrespondentMarch 05, 2022

dr sania nishtar speaks to female idps in tirah valley photo nni

Dr Sania Nishtar speaks to female IDPs in Tirah Valley. Photo: NNI
ISLAMABAD:
Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister visited Tirah Valley in Khyber tribal district on Friday.
She welcomed thousands of internally displaced families returning home after twelve long years.
During the visit, she announced the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash package for 15,699 affected families, after the Prime Minister’s approval. Each family will get one off cash assistance of Rs20,000 as an immediate relief.
In Tirah, Dr Sania was joined by senior officials of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps K-P. She also interacted with the men as well as women of affected families and assessed their needs.
“I salute the bravery and sacrifices of internally displaced families of Tirah who had to stay away from their homes for the last 12 years owing to militancy and following military operation. It is very heartening to see that life in Tirah Valley is now returning to normalcy.
Federal government is committed to supporting all the affectees returning to different parts of Tirah.
While in Tirah, Dr Sania also reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas Registration Desks.
Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry is being operationalized in the valley for self-registration of families in need of Ehsaas’ cash assistance.
According to PM’s directives, one food truck of Ehsaas has also been mobilized in Tirah to deliver cooked meals to people.
Around 15,699 families had to vacate the valley when militants occupied their area, situated near the Afghan border, and a military operation started against them. Security forces have now cleared the region of militants so displaced families are now coming back to their hometowns.
Tirah valley is located around 90 km away to the southwest of Peshawar. The valley is home to six major Afridi sub-tribes including Bar Qambar Khel, Qamar Khel, Kuki Khel, Malikdin Khel, Sipah, and Aka Khel.

Published in The Express Tribune, March 5th, 2022.



Cash payment announced for IDPs returning to Tirah | The Express Tribune

Sania welcomes those returning after 12 years
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500132425909026818
 

