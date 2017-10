Cash is already pretty much dead in China as the country lives the future of mobile pay right now

Mainland Chinese stores and services are increasingly centered around mobile pay apps like WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Chinese mobile payment volume more than doubled to $5 trillion in 2016, according to Analysys data cited by Hillhouse Capital.

Mobile pay is growing so rapidly in mainland China that as a foreigner I sometimes found it difficult to complete basic transactions without it.

The dominance of mobile transactions lends itself to greater data collection by the Chinese government.