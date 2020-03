Let's be honest, you are propagating digital currency. Why are you doing this, maybe you have vested interests, I don't know. Your logic is absurd. Going by your logic, every book, every piece of paper also carries germs. Let's be very clear about this, you cannot pick and choose what you like and apply different rules to what you don't like. Here is why the bankers want to implement digital currency:



1- It can be created by punching some numbers on a computer screen, literally out of thin air.

2- You can be totally controlled. With just a couple of clicks, you whole life worth of earnings can be frozen by anyone of authority.

3- The banks are implementing "negative" interests rates. Meaning that the banks will charge you for "keeping" your money in bank. Now, if you had paper currency, you can withdraw your money and park it at home. But what are you going to do if the currency is digital?

Click to expand...