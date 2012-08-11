Cash awards for Indian Olympic medal winners

Tokyo Olympics India Winners: Full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners | Tokyo Olympics News - Times of India Tokyo Olympics News: It's raining cash rewards and promotions for India's Tokyo Olympics medal winners. India signed off the Tokyo Games with seven medals - 1 in athletics

Neeraj with gold medal - 13.5 crores till now.The silver medalists - Cumulative-Wrestler - Ravi - 5.9 crWeightlifter - Mirabai - 4.9 crBronze medalists-Wrestler - punia - 4 crBadminton - sindhu- her 2nd successive Olympics medal - 1.8 crBoxing - lovlina - 2.03 cr . Article has missed 50 lacs from the assam government.Hockey - all players to get 2.51 cr each from respective Punjab and haryana governments.2.5 cr total from various sources to the mens hockey team.The 4th Finishing women hockey team members from Punjab will each get 50 lacs , while the finalist kaur in discuss will also get 50 lakhs.All the Olympians from punjab are getting 21 lakhs- ridiculous.And these are early days.Mahindra has already announced a suv for neeraj.Remember to multiply by 2.2 to get in pkr.