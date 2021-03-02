Case of Okara Farms (Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan)

First Judge to Pass Judgements on Blasphemy | Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan | Judiciary Diaries | Ep 01

From investigating Kasur child abuse scandal to dealing with the killing of a Subedar by a military boy, Justice (Retd.) Ali Nawaz Chowhan takes us back to his judicial career of more than 40 years. Along with working in Pakistan, he has also served as the Chief Justice of Gambia. This is the first episode of Judiciary Diaries - an exclusive series where former judges will take the audience into their lives recalling the decisions they gave along with the hard times they faced.

Case of Okara farms





















0:08 Introduction of Justice Ali Nawaz Chowhan 0:24 The First Case of Terrorism 2:42 Misuse of Blasphemy Law in Pakistan 4:52 Killing of a Subedar by a military boy 6:49 Kasur Abuse Scandal 2015 8:29 Case of Okara Farms 10:46 Law Vs NAB 12:03 False Accusations 14:08 Life in Danger as Chief Justice of Gambia 15:50 The Legal Career 18:06 The Justice System of Pakistan

Okara farms are from British times. When Pakistan was formed, it became the property of Punjab government. Protester were already there. Military bought some of the farms on the lease from the Punjab government. Tenets used to say that they should be given farms as they were here for a long time.They stopped giving rent to the military. This led to fights and one or two people were killed as well. Cases were also registered against them in anti-terrorist court. There was chaos. So, we took up the case. Military’s commandant used to come. We told them to take back all the cases, the military agreed. And we also asked them to dispose of their past rents. And the military agreed. But it was decided the tenants would pay in future. But tenants didn’t want to pay in the future as well. How is that possible.The farms belong to Punjab government. The Punjab government has asked them to pay the rent to military on their behalf because they had an agreement with them. We told the tenants to give rents in future. But they were unhappy with us because they wanted us to write that tenants should get the farms. It was not our authority as the land was of Punjab government. How can we give it to tenants? But we recommended the Punjab government to consider giving it to the tenants.wowmilitary also need some middle man to solve the dispute. In this case judiciary.