Case for Nuclear Civil Defense Preparation.

The case for preparations for surviving a nuclear attack.
"It will never happen" is not a good answer to "What if...? " It can happen, and likely will. Pakistan is in extreme danger of a preemptive nuclear strike.
The dooms day clock from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists lists Pakistan as one of the countries most likely to suffer a nuclear attack.
While our armed forces are adequately prepared for weathering a nuclear strike the civil populations and the administrations seem to be fatalistic in their approach to ensuring that at least a section of the targeted population survives a nuclear attack. In Pakistan there is little information on how the civil, fire and medical emergency institutions will be tackling a nuclear strike.
Even NGOs like the Eidhi Foundation, have given little public information on how to survive this catastrophe.
No one talks about it and there isn't a thread on PDF highlighting what Pakistanis as individuals should do in such an event.
This thread is meant to discuss how to survive a nuclear attack and its aftermath based on Cold War era preparations by the Warsaw Pact and NATO. Commonly known as " Duck and Cover" these were procedures and practices in place that was disseminated to the public at large how as individuals and communities they could survive injuries, blindness or death outside the immediate blast radius of a nuclear strike.
For the purpose of the discussions we can assume 65 kt strike on Karachi as simulated by Alex Wellerstein, a Harvard-educated historian, who specializes on the history of nuclear weapons and has a nuclear effects simulator on his website.
So according to the simulation we expect about 6.4 million dead assuming the bomb is dropped in the city center ( Saddar Bazaar) and about 16 m injured.
(Note: At this point let's not deviate the thread on how Pakistan will retaliate or what damage the enemy will sustain. There is a site that discusses this: Link )
Let's first discuss the effects and then how to survive as individuals. We cannot rely on government assistance on anything whether immediate first aid, food, water, medical treatment, or long term survival. These aspects have been war gamed by Cold War adversaries,
This thread only covers the prospect of surviving the blast beyond the C zone ( PECHS, Shah Feisal , Jamshed Town )
Those in the impact and green zone ( Natha Khan Goth, Saddar etc. ) would not survive the detonation, and either be killed instantly or be so severely injured as to succumb within a few minutes to an hour after the attack.
The rest of the population would die within 12-24 hours from third degree burns, and crushed under houses. So we are leaving this section of the population from the context of the discussion.
The rest of the population will be exposed to the effects of radiation exposure, radiation fall out contamination of water and food , complete absence of utilities , medical assistance, and law and order breakdowns.
We can break up the discussion.
1. Effects of the blast and how to
protect.
2. Aftermath and long term survival.
3. Preparations for the "What if.. "
( Water, Iodine tablets etc. ).
Flash blindness:,
So the immediate danger would be flash blindness. If the attack is in the night then most people would be asleep so when the warning is sounded ( a siren or more likely on the phone) . those asleep are unlikely to witness the blast and suffer permanent or temporary blindness. The attack is more likely to come during lunch hour on a working day or immediately after Friday prayers to catch as many people outside as possible.
We naturally have a tendency to look up to the sky on a air raid warning,
This is most stupid thing to do because the attack will likely be an air burst that will blind us instantly.
In a subsequent post we can share exact zones for permanent and temporary blindness risk.
Radiation exposure:
If warned, the first thing to do is to cover as much exposed skin as possible, rolling down our sleeves, pulling a coat or jacket over our heads. If in the open turn facing away from the blast and don't ogle the mushroom cloud in the distance.
If outside and warned lie on the ground close to a wall or building. Bases of walls and buildings survive the blast and there is less chance of being crushed under debris
If inside in a college, school university, office or work place it is best to duck under a table or bench to get protection from flying glass, and debris.
(To be continued. The entire discussion cannot be condensed into one post, PDF members please contribute @PanzerKiel @Windjammer @Reichmarshal @The Eagle @Cliftonite )
@PAKISTANFOREVER @Goenitz @Capt. Karnage @Dalit
Meanwhile here is a very informative video ( 1951) by the US
Homeland Security of what to do in a nuclear attack. A Pakistani You Tuber should make one in Urdu for Pakistan.
