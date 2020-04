M113 can be used, but it makes more sense to make them unmanned. Israel is doing thisTurkey is carrying out this work Fnss. In IDEF 19, FNSS introduced the Unmanned M113, and also announced the new engine and transmission (powerpack) to be used for TUMOSAN (Turk Engine Endustries) M113. The engines and gearboxes of the M113 will likely be unmanned. This is the only way to use the old M113s effectively, there is no way to endanger the soldiers in that trash can. Pakistan should consider this.