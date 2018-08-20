/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

Case filed against Navjot Singh for hugging Pakistan Army Chief

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by FalconStar, Aug 20, 2018 at 4:08 PM.

    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    (Picture via Twitter)

    Lawyer Sudhur Ojha filed the case in Muzaffarpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

    A case was filed against cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a Bihar court on Monday for insulting Indian Army by hugging Pakistan Army Chief at the swearing-in of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of that country.

    Ojha said he has filed the case under Indian Penal Case sections involving sedition. In his complaint, he said Sidhu's gesture hurt the people of the country.

    "The court has admitted the case and will hear it next week," he said.

    Sidhu, a minister in Congress-led government in Punjab, is under attack for hugging the Pakistan Army Chief, by the BJP and Akali Dal leaders.
    https://www.khaleejtimes.com/case-filed-against-navjot-singh-for-hugging-pakistan-army-chief

    This is so Pathetic the guy came as a friend and returns as a traitor according to their hyper nationalistic media.
    And they accuse Pakistani's to be responsible for violence and intolerance in South Asia.
     
    snow lake

    snow lake SENIOR MEMBER

    Is there a case to be answered?
    India is a nation of people with small minds and small dicks
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    :rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl: hope we hug modi too:dance3::dance3:
     
