Case filed against Maryam in London

Case filed against Maryam in London


2 hours ago
Case filed against Maryam in London

Pakistan Patriotic Front (PPF) Chairman Tariq Mehmood filed a case against , Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, with Kent Police in London and raised demand for a ban on her entry.
According to 24News HD TV channel, the PPF chairman claimed that the PML-N leader called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a 'Jew' during an election meeting in Azad Kashmir.
He said Maryam committed the crime of hate by alleging Pakistani Prime Minister a Jew. He said her speech was also shown in Britain which was considered a serious crime here.
He appealed to the English Police to take legal action against Maryam Nawaz and bar her entry to the United Kingdom.
Earlier today, Twitterati observed trade of barbs between Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Jemima Goldsmith—ex-wife of PM Imran Khan.
While reacting to Maryam’s remarks during an election campaign regarding her and Imran Khan’s offspring, Jemima Goldsmith lamented that she had left Pakistan owing to the antisemitic attacks but the hate sentiment still persisted.
Jemima said that she had received death threats and met protests and decided to leave Pakistan in 2004.
In her tweet posted on Tuesday, Jemima deplored the tirade by Maryam Nawaz against Imran and her kids. Maryam said that their kids were being raised in the lap of Jews.
www.24newshd.tv

Case filed against Maryam in London

Pakistan Patriotic Front (PPF) Chairman Tariq Mehmood filed a case against , Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, with Kent Police in London and
www.24newshd.tv www.24newshd.tv
 
