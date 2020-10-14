What's new

Case filed against ex-Ducsu VP Nur under Digital Security Act

Same plaintiff previously filed another case against Nur bringing allegation of complicity in rape

A student of the University of Dhaka has filed a case against former Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) vice president Nurul Haque Nur (DUCSU) for making obscene comments on Facebook Live.

The case was filed under the Digital Security Act with the court of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad As-Sams Jaglul Hossain.

Same plaintiff previously filed another case against Nur bringing allegation of complicity in rape.



