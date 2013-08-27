Case against ARY withdrawn under mainstream and social media pressure

The government of Pakistans restive province of Balochistan has withdrawn criminal case filed under terrorism laws against ARY, a private TV channel. The case of lodged by showing a video about the destruction of Ziarat Residency associated with the Father of the Nation. The destruction was carried out by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) who not only bombed and burnt this national heritage but also made a video and uploaded it on Social Media websites. The government has not so far been able to arrest the perpetrators. But as soon as the video was aired by the TV channel, Pakistans top judge took a notice and expressed his anger on airing of the video. The provincial government of Balochistan, sensing that the top judge was unhappy over the matter, got a criminal case lodged against the channel under terrorism laws implying that airing of video was an act of terrorism.The TV channels and social media went berserk over this development. Some openly accused that since chief of the BLA was a grandson of Baloch leader Akbar Bugti to whom the top judge owes his swift elevation to the superior judiciary, it was the judge who ordered criminal case against the channel. This was, however, denied by the top judge on Tuesday.Caving in to the pressure, the Chief Minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch on Tuesday announced the withdrawal of cases registered against the chief executive and three other employees of a private news channel, and the formation of a committee to probe into the issue.