What's new

CAS Qamar javed Bajwa official visit to the USA

Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,546
-1
9,472
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Qamar javed bajwa will depart on an official visit to the USA on 20 feb 2022 where he will meet the top US officials at the pentagon
Sounds interesting :azn:
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,686
4
16,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
Qamar javed bajwa will depart on an official visit to the USA on 20 feb 2022 where he will meet the top US officials at the pentagon
Sounds interesting :azn:
Click to expand...

Bajwa Sahib apna aakhri "phuddu" lagaanay ja rahay haen.

"Aakhari geet mohabbat ka suna loon tau chaloon
Ik zara hosh main aa loon tau chaloon"
:lol:
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,546
-1
9,472
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trango Towers said:
Why waste time and fuel..

America is the enemy...no matter how you look at it. They will never ever be our friend and we don't want them anywhere near us
Click to expand...
Two top officials from the Government will visit the United States , The officials are also expected to visit the White House where they would meet the US National Security Advisor.
Interesting thing is they are going to US before khan visit to Moscow

SIPRA said:
Bajwa Sahib apna aakhri "phuddu" lagaanay ja rahay haen.

"Aakhari geet mohabbat ka suna loon tau chaloon
Ik zara hosh main aa loon tau chaloon"
:lol:
Click to expand...
Jaty jaty agar V-kit dilwa jay F-16 ki to isko sary khoon maaf :lol:
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,942
85
61,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It would be either NSA and Bajwa or Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Bajwa. They are visiting on Khan special instructions. So let see what are we going to do here or what game we have in play.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
385
-3
300
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Riz said:
Qamar javed bajwa will depart on an official visit to the USA on 20 feb 2022 where he will meet the top US officials at the pentagon
Sounds interesting :azn:
Click to expand...

Russia & China are supporting PMIK

US is supporting the establishment.

PMIK visited China and visiting Russia later this month while COAS is going to visit the US.

Nothing surprising here.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,994
39
15,473
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Trango Towers said:
Why waste time and fuel..

America is the enemy...no matter how you look at it. They will never ever be our friend and we don't want them anywhere near us
Click to expand...
Thankfully, geopolitics doesn't run on people's personal feelings, and instead looks atnation's interests.

Your words mean nothing when it comes to Pakistani national and regional interests.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,546
-1
9,472
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Russia & China are supporting PMIK

US is supporting the establishment.

PMIK visited China and visiting Russia later this month while COAS is going to visit the US.

Nothing surprising here.
Click to expand...
Biden is supporting india while pentagon guys are inviting Pakistani military generals, bad days for biden :lol:
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,877
-6
20,714
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
That Guy said:
Thankfully, geopolitics doesn't run on people's personal feelings, and instead looks atnation's interests.

Your words mean nothing when it comes to Pakistani national and regional interests.
Click to expand...
Yes you are correct my words mean nothing.
Because logic doesn't prevail in Pakistan and amongst Pakistanis. There are no national interests vis a vi America. They have interest and Pakistan is the dog waiting for the bone from the masters table.

If only people like you understood that we have a God given right to the table. Not the bone

Our national interest would be much better served by creating law and order and eradicating corruption. Then watch this nation fly. Instead people like you think running to a inept master is the way forward.
Enjoy the pain
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

imadul
ISI CHIEF’S KABUL VISIT REMAINED SUCCESSFUL: COAS QAMAR JAVED BAJWA
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
imadul
imadul
Mandalorian_CA
Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Turkey's Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar
Replies
0
Views
340
Mandalorian_CA
Mandalorian_CA
313ghazi
England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa
2 3
Replies
33
Views
645
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
Big Tank
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan on Tuesday
Replies
2
Views
390
Big Tank
Big Tank
313ghazi
PM Imran, COAS reach Balochistan's Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack
Replies
3
Views
317
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom