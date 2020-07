ir Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Base, Qadri at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan province today.

He was also briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base. The Air Chief appreciated operational preparedness of the base personnel and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works .

Addressing base personnel, the Air Chief stated that PAF is fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region. He said that the aggressive military procurements by the enemy are not going unnoticed and necessary measures are in place to ensure the balance of military power in conventional domain as well.