Carrying bodies in bags in Bihar, India.

Baibars_1260
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 12, 2020
- 1,698
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
( Viewer discretion advised)
Bihar: Man forced to carry son's body in bag in Katihar | City - Times of India Videos
In a shocking case of apathy, a man was forced to carry his son's body in a plastic bag after he was denied an ambulance. The incident was reported in Bihar's Katihar. The man's son was drowned in a river and then he was denied any vehicle to carry his son's corpse. A senior official said that...
m.timesofindia.com