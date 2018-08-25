/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Carl Rock-New Zealand tourist visiting India and Pakistan...

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by Pluralist, Aug 25, 2018 at 12:18 PM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:18 PM #1
    Avoid These Guys in India (& Get To Your Hotel Safely!)

















    Little America in Pakistan
     
  2. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:23 PM #2
    He has lived in India, can speak and understand Hindi and know the Indian people and places inside out....




    Scammed at Religious Places in India
     
  3. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:29 PM #3
    Nora, Dutch tourist endorsing Pakistan on her visit, she visited Pakistan alone and traveled and camped at places in norther areas GB, Hunza, Skardu...


    So I traveled to Pakistan last year and it has left a big impression on me. I wanted to make this video because I feel like Pakistan has an underdog position and they can use some help showing the good sides of their country.



     
  4. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:33 PM #4
    Nora also visited India and wasn't pleasantly surprised...critical of the dirt and filth and chaos...




    Goodbye India



     
  5. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:38 PM #5
    Motorcycle riding in beautiful Pakistan



     
  6. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:47 PM #6
    Walking Across a CRAZY Scary Bridge in PAKISTAN-Eva Zu Beck
     
