Career in the ISI

M

mjehan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 3, 2007
14
0
Salaam All,

My name is J and I am 20 years old and currently studying Engineering in Germany after completing my A-Levels. I will graduate in 2008.

I want to join the ISI after graduation and I would like to know about the recruiting process and what positions are open for me to join. I don't want to join the ISI via the whole army enrollement process.

I have always wanted to do something great for my people and I feel the ISI is the ideal platform to use my skills, knowledge and training to achieve greatness.

Please reply with concrete suggestion and advice.
 
MirBadshah

MirBadshah

BANNED
Apr 12, 2007
523
0
4
I am not sure but I do not think ISI recurits directly, they prefer to take guys from services.

You can visit ISI website for details.
 
SABRE

SABRE

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2007
1,010
7
1,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ISI holds entery exams, just like CSS. You have to clear all the papers. When you clear all the papers & achieve their merit you are sent for medical test, which includes physical as well psychological test. When you pass them you are selected & sent for an army like training. After that you are a full agent.

Of course it depends on your skill whether you will limited to desk job, a spy, an investigating officer etc etc.

Simple as that. I think exams will take place in September. Start preparing now. Its not easy. Make sure:

You are a Civilian
You are a Pakistani national
You have spent much of your life in Pakistan
You are willing to sacrifice your life & assets for country
You are a good lier.

Rest the ISI will inject in u itself.

The other method is via army, rangers/para-military & police. But thats tough since u 1st have to join these fields & than ur selection probability in ISI is only 0.0001% since you would be competing against the best of armymen, policmen & para-military personal. The major limitation of this method is that you would be limited to field work but you'll get some action. Bring back couple of dead bodies home for kids to play.
 
AK 47

AK 47

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 1, 2007
5
0
Do join ISI. You will be soon famous in all the politicians / miniters. Then quit and join other job OR some time you might get a chance to Get a couple of millions from BILLIONS of unaccounted money at the disposal of ISI.

Pawasta reh Sajar se , Ommeed Bahar rakh::army:
 
ahussains

ahussains

FULL MEMBER
Mar 25, 2007
454
0
5
ISI one of the most famous organizations in the world you can easily compare the abilites of ISI with any one like CIA , NSA , MI6 , KGB ..

Being a part of a such organization is a already make any one PROUDY :coffee:
 
E

Eagle_Defender

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 18, 2006
23
0
1
if you want to join ISI first do the exam of CSS
CSS exam like sucide ...
fifty fifty chance to pass CSS...
Chief justice son was failed in CSS...but chief justice appointed him as SP in police...that why Mush kicked to CJ..
 
SABRE

SABRE

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2007
1,010
7
1,437
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Eagle_Defender said:
if you want to join ISI first do the exam of CSS
CSS exam like sucide ...
fifty fifty chance to pass CSS...
Chief justice son was failed in CSS...but chief justice appointed him as SP in police...that why Mush kicked to CJ..
Click to expand...

CSS isnt that difficult. I have solved most of the past papers without much preparations. Helped my friends prepare for CSS (out of which 2 passed) & I am going to attempt it my self later this year (InshAllah).

ISI exams are different. Their psychology test is pretty interesting & confusing. They pay a lot of attention to your IQ (CSS does also but not on ISI level).

They are two different subjects ... but if you prepare for CSS, ISI exam wont be that difficult 4 ya.
 
I

ieee_usman

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 14, 2007
1
0
1
Assalam-o-Alaikum merey azeez hum watan sathio aur bhaio.....

My name is usman nasir and currently doing graduation from Australia in Communication Engineering after my F.sc(Pre-Engineering) from Lahore and i am very passionate about to join ISI after completing my graduation but still i am very confused about proper channel to join ISI and ISI joining exam.So kindly borthers help me in this regard.i will look forward for ur replies.

Take Care
Best of luck for all of you
Allah Nigehban
 
