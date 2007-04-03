Career in the ISI

ISI holds entery exams, just like CSS. You have to clear all the papers. When you clear all the papers & achieve their merit you are sent for medical test, which includes physical as well psychological test. When you pass them you are selected & sent for an army like training. After that you are a full agent.



Of course it depends on your skill whether you will limited to desk job, a spy, an investigating officer etc etc.



Simple as that. I think exams will take place in September. Start preparing now. Its not easy. Make sure:



You are a Civilian

You are a Pakistani national

You have spent much of your life in Pakistan

You are willing to sacrifice your life & assets for country

You are a good lier.



Rest the ISI will inject in u itself.



The other method is via army, rangers/para-military & police. But thats tough since u 1st have to join these fields & than ur selection probability in ISI is only 0.0001% since you would be competing against the best of armymen, policmen & para-military personal. The major limitation of this method is that you would be limited to field work but you'll get some action. Bring back couple of dead bodies home for kids to play.