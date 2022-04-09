Careem, KeepTruckin, Dukan.pk, COLABS And What Not? Ft. Fatima Mazhar ​



In conversation with tonight's guest, Fatima Mazhar. What has Fatima's journey been like? How did her career begin? What was her role? After this job ended, what happened to her? How did she land her first operational job? What brought her to Careem? What was it like to work for Careem? How did her career in Careem progress? Completing her MBA. How did she end up at KeepTruckin? How was it like relocating to Islamabad? What type of people did KeepTruckin hire back then? When and why did she leave? How did she start working on Dukan.pk and what happened? How did she end up at COLABS? What do they do at COLABS? Why COLABS? How does she see the entire space? Is she certain that the expansion will continue? Why is there so much money spent on subsidies? How does she envision the Pakistan of 2050? Why aren't we more concerned about what's going on in the country? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Fatima Mazhar

00:48 Fatima’s journey!

12:14 The beginning of Fatima’s career

13:22 What was her role?

14:06 After this job ended, what happened to her?

16:11 How did she land her first operational job?

21:15 What brought her to Careem?

26:58 What was it like to work for Careem?

27:47 How did her career in Careem progress?

32:30 Why did she take a break from Careem?

33:33 Completing her MBA

33:58 Becoming the head of KeepTruckin Pakistan

38:37 Relocating to Islamabad

40:04 What type of people did KeepTruckin hire back then?

41:56 Has KeepTruckin expanded?

42:17 When and why did she leave?

43:14 The Dukan.pk story!

47:51 How did she start working at COLABS?

49:30 What do they do at COLABS?

49:51 Why COLABS?

50:23 How does she see the entire space?

57:37 Is she certain that the expansion will continue?

1:00:06 Why is there so much money spent on subsidies?

1:06:57 How does she envision the Pakistan of 2050?

1:10:39 Why aren’t we more concerned about what's going on in the country?