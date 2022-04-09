What's new

Careem, KeepTruckin, Dukan.pk, COLABS And What Not? Ft. Fatima Mazhar

Careem, KeepTruckin, Dukan.pk, COLABS And What Not? Ft. Fatima Mazhar



In conversation with tonight’s guest, Fatima Mazhar. What has Fatima’s journey been like? How did her career begin? What was her role? After this job ended, what happened to her? How did she land her first operational job? What brought her to Careem? What was it like to work for Careem? How did her career in Careem progress? Completing her MBA. How did she end up at KeepTruckin? How was it like relocating to Islamabad? What type of people did KeepTruckin hire back then? When and why did she leave? How did she start working on Dukan.pk and what happened? How did she end up at COLABS? What do they do at COLABS? Why COLABS? How does she see the entire space? Is she certain that the expansion will continue? Why is there so much money spent on subsidies? How does she envision the Pakistan of 2050? Why aren’t we more concerned about what's going on in the country? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Fatima Mazhar
00:48 Fatima’s journey!
12:14 The beginning of Fatima’s career
13:22 What was her role?
14:06 After this job ended, what happened to her?
16:11 How did she land her first operational job?
21:15 What brought her to Careem?
26:58 What was it like to work for Careem?
27:47 How did her career in Careem progress?
32:30 Why did she take a break from Careem?
33:33 Completing her MBA
33:58 Becoming the head of KeepTruckin Pakistan
38:37 Relocating to Islamabad
40:04 What type of people did KeepTruckin hire back then?
41:56 Has KeepTruckin expanded?
42:17 When and why did she leave?
43:14 The Dukan.pk story!
47:51 How did she start working at COLABS?
49:30 What do they do at COLABS?
49:51 Why COLABS?
50:23 How does she see the entire space?
57:37 Is she certain that the expansion will continue?
1:00:06 Why is there so much money spent on subsidies?
1:06:57 How does she envision the Pakistan of 2050?
1:10:39 Why aren’t we more concerned about what's going on in the country?

Watched it all yesterday, such a good interview. She is also such a intelligent person. I agree with them, look at the amount of unicorn companies between us and our eastern neighbour. However there’s a huge boom in startups and IT due to IK, let’s hope for the best for the future…. I can see a huge influx in unicorn companies in Pakistan.
 
Thanks for sharing this. Hopefully this side of the business community will convince the powers that be for the need for a stable government and good governance.
 

