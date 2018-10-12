Careem engages with Federal Government to leapfrog Pakistan into the Digital Future via its Super App

To facilitate and collaborate in reference to its recent launch of Super App, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO/Country GM and Government Relations team of Careem Pakistan conducted a roadshow in Islamabad where they met notable stakeholders from the Federal Government. The team discussed Careem’s transition from a ride-hailing app to becoming the region’s everyday Super App, accelerating growth in the digital sphere and creating employment opportunities in Pakistan.The series of meetings with the notables included: Hammad Azhar – Minister for Industries and Production, Shibli Faraz – Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Gen(R) Asim Saleem Bajwa – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting / Chairman CPEC Authority, Atif Bokhari – Chairman Board of Investment, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui – Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications, Naveed Kamran Baloch – Federal Secretary Finance and Akbar Hussain Durrani – Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting.The team further highlighted that Careem has invested approximately $50 million and transitioned into the Super App for the region, thereby offering multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money.stated: “The idea is to transform Careem from a vertical service to a platform that starts simplifying everyday lives. Through its open architecture, we can allow developers and companies to put their services on the Super App and gain from our customer engagement as well as benefit from the new services we have added.”He further added: “In its truest form, the Super App will provide the building blocks needed to fill the gap in infrastructure and will aid entrepreneurs in coming up with innovations.”In addition to the in-depth discussions on the journey of creating over 500,000 jobs as well as nurturing innovation; there were also talks about working together to further boost local tourism and enhance the positive image of Pakistan. Careem has always been at the forefront of taking initiatives designed at improving the quality of lives for its captains, customers, and community at large.