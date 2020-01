As I posted in my introduction, I am originally from Gujranwala. I studied in Pakistan until my A-Levels and went to UK for my Bachelors and Masters in Aerospace Engineering. Where I specialized in Composite Material (CFRP) in Aircraft Structures. I worked in Dubai for 6 years. Now looking forward to work in Pakistan industry in same field. I dont have enough knowledge of Pakistan's aviation industry at the moment.

Unfortunately, from what i have heard, there isn't much scope in Pakistan for these advance materials as far as I am aware. Can anyone guide me where I can start? I have done lots of projects in Carbon fiber light-weight materials regarding structures starting from design (including calculations), fabrication, installation and management. Any information in this field in Pakistan will really help me a lot. Some of my friends of friends are working with Army as a vendor and fabricating required parts however all of them are working in steel. I am interested in knowing is there even any chance for specialist like me in Pakistan industry which can help the industry?



Kind Regards,

