Car sales increase 8pc YoY in August

BySeptember 11, 2020416The sale of passenger cars during the month of August 2020 increased 8.31 per cent to 9,885 units, as compared to the sale of 9,126 units in the same month of last year.Cumulatively, auto sales in Pakistan witnessed a minor decline during first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year (FY21), falling to 20,008 units from 20,094 units in the same months of FY20.According to data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the combined sale of Honda Civic and Honda City surged by 64pc to 4,190 units in July-Aug FY21 as compared to 2,558 units in the corresponding period last year.The sale of Toyota Corolla, however, registered a decrease of 49.8pc, from 1,727 units in last year to 867 units during the period under review.Sales of the newly-launched Toyota Yaris were recorded at 3,588 units.Meanwhile, the sale of Suzuki Cultus declined by 0.8pc to 2,477 units in July-August FY20, as compared to 2,497 units in same period of last year. Suzuki Wagon-R’s sale also slipped 12.7pc to 1,299 units when compared with 1,488 units last year.Sale of Suzuki Alto plummeted to 4,547 units in the first two months of FY21 compared to the sale of 8,019 units in same period of the previous year, showing a decline of 43.3pc.