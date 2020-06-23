Captured Indian Soldiers in Galwan valley clash Video Released By China

beijingwalker said: Indian media reported that 20 Indians and 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan valley clash, but how come China captured a large number of Indians but India got no Chinese despite claiming killing more than double more Chinese soldiers than their own dead? Click to expand...

4 Soldiers Critical After Ladakh Clash, Says Report; 20 Soldiers Killed Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops at eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The Army confirmed yesterday that 20 soldiers were killed in the fight at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Army sources have told...

First Indian media NDTV released the 45 figure of chinese casualty with no evidence ,to preserve the Bollywood ego of Indians.But since they provided no evidence ,this calmed down ,and other Indian media started reporting various figures .But later,the messy Russian news TASS quoted the figure 45 based on India's NDTV,which is one of the more prominent media in India and generally seen much better than the likes of right-wing party news peddler of ANI.They didn't realize Indian fake news culture,like everything is faked in India.TASS ignorantly kept using this figure quoted from NDTV in their articles,and that was later used by Indian media and trolls to peddle the figure of 45 Chinese casualty,including in official Wikipedia page. TASS probably liked the fact that they got referred .Thus creating a whole cycle of Indian fake news,first Indian media create fake news(or pays irrelevant site to post fake news like in case of USNEWS) of 45 chinese casualty ,than foreign media refer to the fake news published by Indian media,than India media use the articles by foreign media that refer Indian media's 45 chinese casualty figure, to publish article like "RuSSiAn MeDia cOnFirMEd 45 cHinEse CasUaLtY" . A whole cycle of fake news thus completed.This is as if Russian media is supposed to know Chinese PLA top secrets,which even official chinese media don't .Those trolls claiming 45 chinese casualty never considered the basic logic that China would/could have killed these 30+ soldiers they apprehended during the clash,so as to easily push the Indian death count above 50 if India had actually killed 45 chinese?.Nothing less than 5:1 would have been acceptable from chinese pov.Infact Chinese side would have killed way more if Indian side killed even 10 unlike the 4 death officially claimed by PLA.Only Indians and Indian media are ridiculous enough to claim casualties on behalf of other nation's military.Even though Chinese cleaned up the scene China never claimed an official Indian death count or the numbers of captured,which might be actually more than 20 death and 35+ captured.The claiming of death count is the right of only the concerned military,it's only the intrusive and shameless Indian media and some Indian propagandist that claim casualty on behalf of other nation,to keep up their fragile misplaced ago.