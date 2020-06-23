What's new

Captured Indian Soldiers in Galwan valley clash Video Released By China

Indian media reported that 20 Indians and 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan valley clash, but how come China captured a large number of Indians but India got no Chinese despite claiming killing more than double more Chinese soldiers than their own dead?
 
Logic and evidence is not part of dictionary in india.
 
Yesterday, I spent some time on Indian Defence Forum to write some home truths to the Indian on the threads opened for this video and earlier pictures.

All i know this morning that I have been banned for spam, because I responded back to the usual attacks on Pakistan, like we see here from the Indians , e.g. beggar , terrorist country etc. etc.

That begs the question, how Indians survive on this forum despite writing so much shit and lies against Pakistan!! I on the other hand didn't not lie about anything. On the contrary I started to show the evidence to the Indians.
Intolerant little midgets trying to increase their heights on the world stage by lies, propaganda and narrative building.
I asked such questions from Indians on their defence forum, where are the proofs from the Indians!! They say their government has a policy of ethics and do not show such evidence.
Indians and ethics!! :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
 
I survived that forum for couples of days and then being banned for good, Indians can only live in their own world, they never allow anything other than their own narratives.
 
That’s because the mods here aren’t as insecure as the intellectual midgets from the other board?
 
First Indian media NDTV released the 45 figure of chinese casualty with no evidence ,to preserve the Bollywood ego of Indians.
www.ndtv.com

4 Soldiers Critical After Ladakh Clash, Says Report; 20 Soldiers Killed

Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops at eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The Army confirmed yesterday that 20 soldiers were killed in the fight at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Army sources have told...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
But since they provided no evidence ,this calmed down ,and other Indian media started reporting various figures .

But later,the messy Russian news TASS quoted the figure 45 based on India's NDTV,which is one of the more prominent media in India and generally seen much better than the likes of right-wing party news peddler of ANI.They didn't realize Indian fake news culture,like everything is faked in India.
1634268969522.png


1634268986580.png


TASS ignorantly kept using this figure quoted from NDTV in their articles,and that was later used by Indian media and trolls to peddle the figure of 45 Chinese casualty,including in official Wikipedia page. TASS probably liked the fact that they got referred .

Thus creating a whole cycle of Indian fake news,first Indian media create fake news(or pays irrelevant site to post fake news like in case of USNEWS) of 45 chinese casualty ,than foreign media refer to the fake news published by Indian media,than India media use the articles by foreign media that refer Indian media's 45 chinese casualty figure, to publish article like "RuSSiAn MeDia cOnFirMEd 45 cHinEse CasUaLtY" . A whole cycle of fake news thus completed.

This is as if Russian media is supposed to know Chinese PLA top secrets,which even official chinese media don't .

Those trolls claiming 45 chinese casualty never considered the basic logic that China would/could have killed these 30+ soldiers they apprehended during the clash,so as to easily push the Indian death count above 50 if India had actually killed 45 chinese?.
1634269717542.png

Nothing less than 5:1 would have been acceptable from chinese pov.

Infact Chinese side would have killed way more if Indian side killed even 10 unlike the 4 death officially claimed by PLA.Only Indians and Indian media are ridiculous enough to claim casualties on behalf of other nation's military.Even though Chinese cleaned up the scene China never claimed an official Indian death count or the numbers of captured,which might be actually more than 20 death and 35+ captured.

The claiming of death count is the right of only the concerned military,it's only the intrusive and shameless Indian media and some Indian propagandist that claim casualty on behalf of other nation,to keep up their fragile misplaced ago.
 
How could your “dare” to visit an Indian forum?!? Aren’t the Indians in this forum enough for you???
Next time….
 
