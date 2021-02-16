Caption this picture

Titanium100
Alas, even though she finally met, but at the nation's borderCan someone translate?
Please tell whether we should have fired at her or loved her?
hahaha but simps like us will surrender asap.I never wanted to join the army but hey.. If I get to nevermind just sign me up for free.. I have suddenly gained the motivation to join the army.. You can deploy me on LOC but with a mixed boys/girls unit
I reckon army life is tough.. It normally doesn't interest me but it is a different life genre altogether then what I am use to doing which is business. I am not about that lifehahaha but simps like us will surrender asap.
On a serious note... army life is pretty tough... especially combat units/fighting arms.
Not the cup of tea for many. PTSD, Depression is quite common in those who served in combat areas.