Captain Sariya Abbasi, Commander of ‘Drone-Killer’ Guns deployed on LAC

Captain Saria Abbasi: Pictures and videos of Captain Saria Abbasi, the young commander of the ‘drone-killer’ guns of the Indian Army at the forward location of Arunachal Pradesh, amidst the ongoing conflict with China on the LAC, are becoming tremendously viral. Saria Abbasi, a BTech from Biotechnology, has been serving in the Army Air-Defense (AAD) regiment for the last four years and is currently posted at an undisclosed location between Tawang and Bumla.

Captain Saria is the Troop Commander of the AD (Air Defence) Gun, L-70 Gun. The L-70 AD-gun, which was taken from Sweden about 30-45 years ago, has recently been upgraded by the Indian Army to an anti-drone gun. Where earlier this gun was used to shoot down enemy helicopters and fighter jets, after upgrading it has now been converted into a ‘drone-killer’. After upgrading, it has been equipped with optical radar and laser.

Hopefully her family will not get lynched for supposedly having beef (even though it was mutton) like Mohammed Sartaj's (Corporal in IAF) father in Dadri
 
Yay - Sariya Abbasi commands 40 year old AD guns but its great because she is muslim and female. Taaliya Taaliya 👏👏👏👏

Cue the “you Pakistanis don’t have any Hindu or Sikh girls succeeding” because these Bollywood ke bache think 2% of the population equals 25%
 
