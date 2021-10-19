What's new

Captain India Owaisi barks against Pakistan yet again

Don't blame him, he has to prove his patriotism. When every Muslim in India counts as a terrorist or nonnative. As long as he is voice of Muslims of India and talks about their rights ... we shouldn't judge him ..
 
Bunch of retards I just watched. I see why they get beaten up by Hindus they have no physical masculinity about them. grinning and nodding there head like there fellow Hindu cousin body language does.
 
Exactly spot on
 
These people say these things to just stay alive. Regardless sooner or later they too will be victim of anti-Muslim pogroms and genocide.
 
already


economictimes.indiatimes.com

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence vandalised, 5 arrested

Five persons have been arrested after an incident of vandalism outside Hyderabad Member of Parliament and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Delhi on September 21. The entry gate and the name board have been vandalised. (ANI)
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com



news8plus.com

Violence at Asaduddin Waisi's house, 5 members of Hindu Sena arrested - News8Plus-Realtime Updates On Breaking News & Headlines

Violence at Asaduddin Waisi's home, 5 members of Hindu Sena arrested New Delhi: As soon as once more, Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked. It's alleged {that a}
news8plus.com news8plus.com
 
I perfectly understand Indian muslims' need to placate their Hindu compatriots so that they are allowed to live in India with daily humiliations. But the sad fact is that no matter what they say or do, it will never be enough for the BJP, and RSS type extremists. They want Muslims, either dead or expelled.
 
Agreed.
 
This jerk is another paid puppet of the indian gov nothing new here f__k him.
 
