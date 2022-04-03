What's new

Captain bids sad goodbye to Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane damaged in Kyiv

President Zelensky: “Not during my term”

That was until January 29, 2021, when President Zelensky signed presidential decrees sanctioning Wang Jing, Skyrizon, and three other companies that showed interest in acquiring Motor Sich. “We do not have the right to sell a controlling stake in the management of strategic defense enterprises of Ukraine to any country,” Zelensky said in an interview with HBO. “During my term, this will not be the case.” Sanctions should apply for three years, during which the parties will not be able to hold any stakes in a Ukrainian company.

It should be noted that two weeks before the Ukrainian sanctions, the US Department of Commerce had imposed a similar investment ban on several Chinese companies linked to the Chinese military, including COMAC and Skyrizon.

On January 31, 2021, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided a Motor Sich shareholder meeting, initiated by Chinese investors and Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky. The SBU feared that a change of board would take place to allow strategic assets and technologies to be transferred outside of Ukraine.

On February 1, 2021, China's Foreign Ministry reacted and called on Ukraine to protect the rights of Chinese companies and investors. "China has always opposed foreign countries imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. At the same time, we always require Chinese companies to operate abroad within the law.” Chinese investors have now filed an international arbitration claim to recover $3.5 billion from Ukraine.
This plane was supposed to be sold to China, but Zelensky canceled the deal due to US pressure. Zelensky was just an US stooge and Ukraine should demand compensation from US for this loss.
 

