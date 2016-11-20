Capt Safdar gets protective bail in sedition case
Abid Khan On Oct 5, 2020
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in a sedition case.
Justice Asjad Javed approved the bail for Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar until October 10 and directed him to join investigation into the case.
In his plea, Muhammad Safdar termed the case political vengeance. He said he wanted to join police investigation into the case and requested the court to grant him protective bail.
A first information report (FIR) was registered against Safdar and a PML-N MPA, Imran Khalid Butt, at a police station in Gujranwala’s Satellite Town yesterday.
https://arynews.tv/en/nawaz-sharif-pml-n-leaders-booked-treason-charges/
According to the FIR, Captain (retd) Safdar had threatened to topple the government through protests and allegedly provoked people against the state and its institutions.
Abid Khan On Oct 5, 2020
