What's new

Capt Safdar gets protective bail in sedition case

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,816
-1
3,626
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Capt Safdar gets protective bail in sedition case
Abid Khan On Oct 5, 2020


LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in a sedition case.

Justice Asjad Javed approved the bail for Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar until October 10 and directed him to join investigation into the case.


In his plea, Muhammad Safdar termed the case political vengeance. He said he wanted to join police investigation into the case and requested the court to grant him protective bail.
A first information report (FIR) was registered against Safdar and a PML-N MPA, Imran Khalid Butt, at a police station in Gujranwala’s Satellite Town yesterday.
https://arynews.tv/en/nawaz-sharif-pml-n-leaders-booked-treason-charges/
According to the FIR, Captain (retd) Safdar had threatened to topple the government through protests and allegedly provoked people against the state and its institutions.

arynews.tv

Capt Muhammad Safdar gets protective bail in sedition case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in a sedition case, ARY News reported.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
---------

LHC strikes again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Capt Safdar to remain in Pims for at least two days Pakistani Siasat 14
Orca Who is Khalai Makhlooq? Capt. Safdar Says the name of Khalai Makhlooq Pakistani Siasat 36
BHarwana Case against Capt (retd) Safdar, PML-N leaders registered in Rawalpindi Pakistani Siasat 21
Mansoon Capt Safdar, Ayesha Gulalai among 261 lawmakers suspended by ECP Pakistani Siasat 1
Mansoon PML-N's Capt Safdar lashes out against Ahmadis, faces backlash on social media Pakistani Siasat 104
M Sharif’s son-in-law Capt Safdar wants bar on Ahmadis’ appointment in army, judiciary Social & Current Events 38
Dawood Ibrahim Capt (r) Safdar assails PM’s personal secretary Pakistani Siasat 0
PaklovesTurkiye Picture: National Flag coloured with the blood of Capt Abdullah Who embraced martyrdom in Waziristan. Social & Current Events 0
S Capt Adeel Rana becomes first Pakistani American Appointed as Commanding Officer in New York Police General Photos & Multimedia 4
Signalian In Love of Pakistan - Epic story of Capt Akash Rabbani Shaheed Pakistan Army 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top