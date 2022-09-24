Capt Safdar attacked during hearing in Mansehra Judge orders arrest of attackers, but KP police detains Safdar and his staff

Judge orders arrest of attackers, but KP police detains Safdar and his staffThe incident took place on Saturday when Capt Safdar appeared before a Mansehra court.During the hearing, some people attacked Captain Safdar.The judge called the security officers to break up the fight and directed them to arrest the attackers who had violated the sanctity of the courtroom.However, the police arrested Capt Safdar and his staff instead.Capt Safdar said that even if blows were traded, both sides should have been detained and treated equally. Instead, only one side was detained.