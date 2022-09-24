What's new

Capt Safdar attacked during hearing in Mansehra

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,235
19
26,454
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Judge orders arrest of attackers, but KP police detains Safdar and his staff
1664021537774.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar and his staff traded blows with some unidentified assailants in a Mansehra courtroom on Saturday. While the court directed to arrest of the two attackers, the police detained Capt Safdar and his team.

The incident took place on Saturday when Capt Safdar appeared before a Mansehra court.

During the hearing, some people attacked Captain Safdar.

The judge called the security officers to break up the fight and directed them to arrest the attackers who had violated the sanctity of the courtroom.

However, the police arrested Capt Safdar and his staff instead.

Capt Safdar said that even if blows were traded, both sides should have been detained and treated equally. Instead, only one side was detained.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Capt Safdar attacked during hearing in Mansehra

Judge orders arrest of attackers, but KP police detains Safdar and his staff
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
4,205
0
5,514
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Judge orders arrest of attackers, but KP police detains Safdar and his staff
View attachment 882252
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar and his staff traded blows with some unidentified assailants in a Mansehra courtroom on Saturday. While the court directed to arrest of the two attackers, the police detained Capt Safdar and his team.

The incident took place on Saturday when Capt Safdar appeared before a Mansehra court.

During the hearing, some people attacked Captain Safdar.

The judge called the security officers to break up the fight and directed them to arrest the attackers who had violated the sanctity of the courtroom.

However, the police arrested Capt Safdar and his staff instead.

Capt Safdar said that even if blows were traded, both sides should have been detained and treated equally. Instead, only one side was detained.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Capt Safdar attacked during hearing in Mansehra

Judge orders arrest of attackers, but KP police detains Safdar and his staff
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...

Good serves him right, these buffoons should get a taste of thier own medicine.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HAIDER
'Writing on the wall': Safdar claims Junaid to follow in family's footsteps and join politics
Replies
14
Views
824
HttpError
HttpError
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam has no role in purchasing Avenfield Apartments, admits NAB prosecutor
2
Replies
21
Views
380
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill secures bail in sedition case
Replies
1
Views
105
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
IHC grants Shahbaz Gill bail in sedition case
Replies
9
Views
222
ghazi52
ghazi52
Morpheus
Capt Safdar gets protective bail in sedition case
Replies
0
Views
331
Morpheus
Morpheus

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom