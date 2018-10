Miftah Gives a Reality Check to PTI’s Plan

Former Federal Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Miftah Ismail, said, “PTI will soon announce a policy to build 5 million pucca houses over its 5 years. I hope it succeeds but let me give a reality check. The total number of pucca houses in ALL urban areas of Pak together is 49,54,218. So PTI’s plan is to build more houses than exist in all urban areas of Pakistan. How much money do they need for this: $180 billion. That’s enough for about 13 Daimer-Basha dams. That’s Rs 24,300 billion. That’s more than the taxes we expect FBR to raise in the next 5 years. If every single paisa saved by every Pakistani over the next 5 years (total national savings) is devoted to build 5m houses, even then we will be short. If every single paisa of private investments over the next 5 years that would go towards investing in shops, restaurants, factories, power plants, schools and hospitals etc were to all be diverted towards building 5 million new homes even then the money won’t be enough. How can grown men and women devise or believe such a plan is beyond me. But then again I do ordinary Maths, not Naya Maths.”