Capitalism & Socialism

If Jeff Bezos makes billions through Amazon services, they call him a great entrepreuner.

However, if Ambani makes billions through Jio services, they call him a greedy businessman.



If Mark Zuckerberg turns a tiny company into large MNC within 2 decades, they call him a tech-business whizkid.

If Adani turns a tiny trading company into a large conglomerate within 2 decades, they call him XYZ agent.



If Unilever sells their product at Rs 100, they call it impressive.

When Patanjali sells the same product at Rs 50, they call it fraud.



When US Pharma companies sell their products at 90% profit margins, they defend it by pointing out that those profits are needed to sustain their R&D.

But when Indian Pharma companies sell their products even at 10% profit margins, they are accused of being greedy and "crony capitalists".



This is how a bunch of leftists who control the media narratives have been trying to suppress Indian entrepreunership and are surprisingly managing to brainwash youngsters into hating their own entrepreuners by portraying them as greedy.



Unless we overcome this major obstacle, Indian entrepreunership is going to be highly challenging, because every effort is being undermined or thwarted, while the westerners are being hailed for the same qualities. It is high time such hypocrisy must be called out, so that our own Indian entrepreuners and Indian firms get the respect they truly deserve.



Source: Internet



- PRTP GWD