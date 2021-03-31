Services will be inaugurated by PM Imran soon, says interior minister Click to expand...

Capital to have tourist police, Rescue 1122, car vigilance system "Services will be inaugurated by PM Imran soon," says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

March 31, 2021Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced a number of measures to improve Islamabad’s security system. — DawnNewsTV/FileISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced a number of measures to improve Islamabad’s security system which included deployment of Eagle Squad and Tourist Police and launching of Rescue 1122 Service.Besides, the minister announced that a e-challan system was also being introduced in the capital city under which tickets issued to violators of traffic rules would be delivered at their home. The system has already been introduced on a trial basis.Addressing a news conference, the minister said a “Smart Car Vigilance” system was also being introduced in the capital for which 25 smart cars equipped with modern equipment containing all relevant data would be acquired.The minister, who had announced removal of all police pickets except three in Islamabad soon after assuming the office a few months ago, said after launch of these services the remaining police pickets would also be removed.All these services, he said, would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan soon. He said on the day of inauguration, the prime minister will also announce Media City for the journalist community. These projects cost Rs100 to Rs120 million, he said, adding the amount will get approved from the prime minister.He said the Eagle Squad will be established with 200 motorcycles, including 100 new vehicles, and will be inaugurated by premier. Emergency Services 1122 will also be started with 25 vehicles, Mr Rasheed said, adding the inspector general of police Islamabad was tasked to work on the project and they will be started in a month.Efforts are in progress to get the police frontline personnel vaccinated for Covid-19, he said, adding that in this regard NCOC will be asked to vaccinate the police frontline staff.Legislation on the Safe City Authority will be made to make it more effective, Mr Rashid said.He said the Tourist Police with the strength of 240 personnel will be deployed at 24 points in Islamabad, including Faisal Mosque and on the road to Murree. A summery for more manpower in the capital police will also be moved to the prime minister for approval, he said, adding the capital was spreading and the police stations were not enough.Eight more drones are also being arranged for the police. The police already have eight drones but four of them have developed faults.He also asked the IGP to resolve the issue of staff working with the Safe City Project, including increase in their pay and service regularisation.The minister said 1,200 more cameras were being purchased for the Safe City Project. The project has 1,800 cameras but five per cent of them are out of order, he said.