Capability Gap : Ship/Submarine to Land

In case you failed to notice, I have been shouting for this capability for some time. Pakistan Navy seriously lacks this capability which in my humble view as a very small student of geo strategic and defence affairs will be key in future conflicts with India. India soon will come up with a 1500 KM version of Brahmos or some other cruise missile which it can fire from its Destroyers or heavy Frigates like Talwar Class. We still lack that capability. Yes we have shown it through Azmat Class and Harbah Missile. But Harbah Range is only 450 KM. Let's assume in reality it's 750, still not enough.
So until India knows that you have the capability to use Submarines and Ships to rain few dozen cruise missiles on Mumbai or Goa or Bangalore or even Hyderabad and Chennai. India won't hesitate attack Karachi or Gwadar or Omara or even Hyderabad and areas deep inside Baluchistan and Sindh. Yes our land Missiles specially ballistic missiles cover that area. But your Navy should have same capability and same long range cruise missiles to do the job.
USA Navy Tests Ship to Land Attack Tomahawk BLOCK V. It's declared range is 2500 KM. It can target moving ships at sea with same precision as fix targets on land.
Russia launches 26 cruise missiles to northern Syria
US warship fires Tomahawk Land Attack missiles at ISIL in Syria
