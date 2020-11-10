Capability Gap : Ship/Submarine to Land

Few points:



1: Brahmos ASM current range is 290 kms. It's 450 version, called Brahmos-ER has recently cleared initial testing. Once fully cleared, Brahmos-ER will be fielded by all existing as well as upcoming fleet of IN frigates and destroyers. (possibly corvettes too).



Meanwhile, PN will showcase its own supersonic missile which interms of performance is believed to be superior than Brahmos family. So missiles of comparative ranges will exist on both sides. When IN will bring warships to strike costal assets, their warships will be within strike range of PN also.



2: It's not 1971 era when a navy can ambush a port and docked ships. PN got sufficient recon assets and it's modernizing and expanding its fleet in all three dimensions. Any maneuver meant for saturated missile strike will be noticed and counters will be made. So IN warships cannot just conduct a saturated strike against Pakistan Navy. Instead, IN focus will be to impose blockade and conduct hunter killer missions using CSGs, subs and MPAs.



3: Both forces are equipped with air borne anti ship assets which can cover ranges longer than that of ship based missiles. Subs are also part of equation which will be positioned appropriately to deny or degrade such daring strike. In US, Russia cases, their navies conducted missile strikes against asymmetric enemy - one which do not have a proper Navy or naval projection capabilities. Hence, their case cannot be applied on that of South Asia.



4: PN assets and infrastructure will be splitting into three major bases with task force groups of their own. Karachi will no longer be epicenter of PN power projection. Hypothetically, even if IN manages to conduct such strike against Karachi, it will be of limited strategic value and henceforth counter productive.