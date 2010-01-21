What's new

Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.

Should Pakistan upgrade its Mirages to South African Cheetah standard if not Beyond?

DANGER-ZONE

DANGER-ZONE

salam every one,

LETS HAVE A TALK ON DETAILED CAPABILITIES OF MIRAGE FIGHTER/ BOMBER.
because ROSE upgraded mirage still have to serve at least 10 more years.


BASIC DETAILS

DIMENSIONS:
Length 49.29 ft (15.03 m)
Wingspan 26.96 ft (8.22 m)
Height 14.75 ft (4.50 m)
Wing Area 375 ft² (34.85 m²)



WEIGHTS:
Empty 15,540 lb (7,050 kg)
Normal Takeoff 21,165 lb (9,600 kg)
Max Takeoff 30,205 lb (13,700 kg)
Fuel Capacity internal: 880 gal (3,340 L)
external: unknown
Max Payload

8,820 lb (4,000 kg)


PROPULSION:
Powerplant one SNECMA Atar 9C afterburning turbojet
Thrust 13,670 lb (60.8 kN) with afterburner


PERFORMANCE:
Max Level Speed at altitude: 1,460 mph (2,350 km/h) at 39,370 ft (12,000 m), Mach 2.2
at sea level: 863 mph (1,390 km/h), Mach 1.14
Initial Climb Rate 16,400 ft (5,000 m) / min
Service Ceiling 55,755 ft (17,000 m)
Range typical: 1,294 nm (2,400 km)
ferry: 2,160 nm (4,000 km)
g-Limits unknown


ARMAMENT:
Gun two 30-mm DEFA 552A cannons (125 rds ea)
Stations five external hardpoints
Air-to-Air Missile AIM-9 Sidewinder, Matra R.530, Matra 550 Magic
Air-to-Surface Missile AS.30, AS.37, Wasp
Bomb 250/400 kg bombs
Other rocket pods, ECM pods





detail of ROSE upgrades.

ROSE I
New head-up display (HUD).
New "hands on throttle and stick" (HOTAS) controls.
New multi-function displays (MFD).
New navigation systems on diaplay screen including an inertial navigation system (An Inertial Navigation System (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer, motion sensors (accelerometers) and rotation sensors (gyroscopes) to continuously calculate via dead reckoning the position, orientation, and velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for external references. ) and GPS system.

New radar warning receiver (RWR), electronic counter-measures (ECM) suite and counter-measure dispensing system, dispensing decoy flares and chaff to confuse enemy missiles and radar.

FIAR Grifo M3 radar.
Beyond visual range (BVR) capability.
AIM-9L Sidewinder, AM39 (70180 kilometres) etc
Add on of In-flight refuelling probes
RA'AD Cruise Missil.

ROSE II

Enhanced night-time surface strike capability.
SAGEM Forward-Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) system.

ROSE II fighters the capability to fly safely in the dark at very low level to avoid radar.

Few unknown enhancments.

ROSE III

New SAGEM navigation/attack avionics suite.
Mirage 5 ROSE III fighters and specialise in night-time surface strike missions.


 
DANGER-ZONE

DANGER-ZONE

ARMAMENT:
Ground attack armament consists normally of two 30 mm DEFA 552A guns in fuselage, each with 125 rounds of incendiary, high-explosive or armour-piercing ammunition, and two 454 kg (1,000 lb) bombs, or an AS 30 air-to-surface missile under the fuselage and 454 kg (1,000 lb) bombs under the wings. Total external load, on five hardpoints 4,000 kg (8,818 lb). Alternative underwing stores include combined tank/bomb carriers, each with 500 litres (132 US gallons; 110 Imp gallons ) of fuel and 907 kg (2,000 lb) of bombs; JL-100 pods, each with 250 litres (66 US gallons; 55 Imp gallons) of fuel and 18 rockets; jettisonable underwing fuel tanks. For interception duties, one Matra R.530 air-to-air missile can be carried under fuselage, with optional guns and two Matra Magic missiles.

BOMB LOADING CAPABILTY:

5a56627828d5c7e4b21bd66b9b98a1a4.jpg


2343ee142df3d9f75994f814a281b68f.jpg

0f520de0f277cd7b0efe40c4150934bf.jpg



ECM pod under bally,and bombs under fuel tank.
f9428ea43f500d2bb087cb64459760d2.jpg

5dba91c84a8feab2e7a44ac322b70850.jpg
 
DANGER-ZONE

DANGER-ZONE

MISSILES:

this picture showing PAF mirages bomb loading capability as well as missile under bally marta-530 radar guided air-to-air missile.
3de55b0a45d90d3e3889ca5e4635c0fb.jpg

f6e05ec0bfed301f2bdbc7eee78d70e6.jpg


which is drawn in this painting.
313bba4c3b1a5eb5100b2250b93d832c.jpg


PAKDEF.info states that PAF also used SUPER MARTA-530f on mirage too,which is used by india on mirage-2000 as well.
its range was 25 km.
8f0edf8d933a9676439afd791343178c.png


The Super 530F missile has been in service with the French Air Force since 1980, with production ending in 1985. Development of the Super 530D started in 1979 and the missile entered service in 1987. It is believed that a total of 2,370 Super 530F and Super 530D missiles has been ordered. R530 missiles were used by the Argentine Air Force in the Falklands/Malvinas conflict in 1982. Exports of the three versions have been made to several countries, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Columbia, Egypt, Gabon, India, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Pakistan, South Africa, Switzerland, Venezuela and Zaire.
Pakistan Military Consortium :: www.PakDef.info
 
Last edited:
MaXimMaRz

MaXimMaRz

530 D or Matra 550 ?

one is a Semi active BVR and the other is a 90 aspect IR missile

You sure PAF has 530 D??
 
DANGER-ZONE

DANGER-ZONE

sir.FATMAN said once that PAF mirage ROSE posses the BVR capability and it uses RSAF R-darter copy made by pakistan.
but where it is loaded,under wing launcher can only launch INF-RED seeking missile.


AND

why PAC didn't installed canard to ROSE upgrade,was that a expensive
Upgrade.?
 
B

blain2

We do not have any 530Ds. Those are in any case very limited BVR AAMs.

ROSEII and III are the exact same thing. The only difference was that the two upgrades were done in different batches. The first batch was called ROSE II and 2nd one ROSE III.

Contrary to the first post which shows AM-39 for ROSE I aircraft, the AM-39 is only mated to Mirage Vs with Agave radar. These Mirages have not undergone the ROSE upgrade because they are specialized for maritime attack role.
 
Dazzler

Dazzler

Mirage also use a guided air to ground weapon by the name MUPSOW imported from South Africa and tested extensively by PAF during the 90's which is a long range surgical strike weapon. The BVR capability is very much there with appropriate options. That's all i can say
 
DANGER-ZONE

DANGER-ZONE

nabil_05 said:
Mirage also use a guided air to ground weapon by the name MUPSOW imported from South Africa and tested extensively by PAF during the 90's which is a long range surgical strike weapon. The BVR capability is very much there with appropriate options. That's all i can say
Click to expand...
you must be talking about this one STAND OF WEAPON.
2cc46f0ca1c5d7f9baf78f92dae2c4ad.jpg
 
Storm Force

Storm Force

I read some where these mirages are actually SUB SONIC ie cannot acheive mach 1.

In other words the first super sonic mirage was the F1 which flew in the 1970s 10 years after the mirage 5

Also that even TODAY PAF deploys over 170 mirage 3/5 AS PART of its FRONTLINE FLEET.

pac HAVE DONE very well to stil keep them flying after 40 years of service
 
Dazzler

Dazzler

Not quite. The above one is Raptor

This is Mupsow

85af9403d6fa9a7c9af47ac89aa6d020.jpg


Description:

The Kentron MUPSOW (MUlti-Purpose, Stand-Off Weapon) is a multi-purpose, surgical-strike weapon, designed to neutralize enemy targets such as airfields, bunkers and command-and-control centres at stand-off ranges. Pinpoint accuracy is achieved by using an advanced navigation and terminal guidance technology (data link, choice of TV, IIR or MMW seekers). The airframe is made out of composites, powered by a turbojet.

The Mupsow is a South African development on which Kentron has been working under contract from the Air Force since 1991, with unpowered flight tests commencing in 1997. The MUPSOW is thought to be an extension of the H2 stand-off weapon program. It is not known if Mupsow has entered SAAF service.
 
Last edited:
