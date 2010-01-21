Capabilities of PAF Dassault MIRAGE-III/V.

DANGER-ZONE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 25, 2007
- Messages
- 3,554
- Reaction score
- 4,160
- Country
-
- Location
-
salam every one,
LETS HAVE A TALK ON DETAILED CAPABILITIES OF MIRAGE FIGHTER/ BOMBER.
because ROSE upgraded mirage still have to serve at least 10 more years.
BASIC DETAILS
DIMENSIONS:
Length 49.29 ft (15.03 m)
Wingspan 26.96 ft (8.22 m)
Height 14.75 ft (4.50 m)
Wing Area 375 ft² (34.85 m²)
WEIGHTS:
Empty 15,540 lb (7,050 kg)
Normal Takeoff 21,165 lb (9,600 kg)
Max Takeoff 30,205 lb (13,700 kg)
Fuel Capacity internal: 880 gal (3,340 L)
external: unknown
Max Payload
8,820 lb (4,000 kg)
PROPULSION:
Powerplant one SNECMA Atar 9C afterburning turbojet
Thrust 13,670 lb (60.8 kN) with afterburner
PERFORMANCE:
Max Level Speed at altitude: 1,460 mph (2,350 km/h) at 39,370 ft (12,000 m), Mach 2.2
at sea level: 863 mph (1,390 km/h), Mach 1.14
Initial Climb Rate 16,400 ft (5,000 m) / min
Service Ceiling 55,755 ft (17,000 m)
Range typical: 1,294 nm (2,400 km)
ferry: 2,160 nm (4,000 km)
g-Limits unknown
ARMAMENT:
Gun two 30-mm DEFA 552A cannons (125 rds ea)
Stations five external hardpoints
Air-to-Air Missile AIM-9 Sidewinder, Matra R.530, Matra 550 Magic
Air-to-Surface Missile AS.30, AS.37, Wasp
Bomb 250/400 kg bombs
Other rocket pods, ECM pods
detail of ROSE upgrades.
ROSE I
New head-up display (HUD).
New "hands on throttle and stick" (HOTAS) controls.
New multi-function displays (MFD).
New navigation systems on diaplay screen including an inertial navigation system (An Inertial Navigation System (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer, motion sensors (accelerometers) and rotation sensors (gyroscopes) to continuously calculate via dead reckoning the position, orientation, and velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for external references. ) and GPS system.
New radar warning receiver (RWR), electronic counter-measures (ECM) suite and counter-measure dispensing system, dispensing decoy flares and chaff to confuse enemy missiles and radar.
FIAR Grifo M3 radar.
Beyond visual range (BVR) capability.
AIM-9L Sidewinder, AM39 (70180 kilometres) etc
Add on of In-flight refuelling probes
RA'AD Cruise Missil.
ROSE II
Enhanced night-time surface strike capability.
SAGEM Forward-Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) system.
ROSE II fighters the capability to fly safely in the dark at very low level to avoid radar.
Few unknown enhancments.
ROSE III
New SAGEM navigation/attack avionics suite.
Mirage 5 ROSE III fighters and specialise in night-time surface strike missions.
LETS HAVE A TALK ON DETAILED CAPABILITIES OF MIRAGE FIGHTER/ BOMBER.
because ROSE upgraded mirage still have to serve at least 10 more years.
BASIC DETAILS
DIMENSIONS:
Length 49.29 ft (15.03 m)
Wingspan 26.96 ft (8.22 m)
Height 14.75 ft (4.50 m)
Wing Area 375 ft² (34.85 m²)
WEIGHTS:
Empty 15,540 lb (7,050 kg)
Normal Takeoff 21,165 lb (9,600 kg)
Max Takeoff 30,205 lb (13,700 kg)
Fuel Capacity internal: 880 gal (3,340 L)
external: unknown
Max Payload
8,820 lb (4,000 kg)
PROPULSION:
Powerplant one SNECMA Atar 9C afterburning turbojet
Thrust 13,670 lb (60.8 kN) with afterburner
PERFORMANCE:
Max Level Speed at altitude: 1,460 mph (2,350 km/h) at 39,370 ft (12,000 m), Mach 2.2
at sea level: 863 mph (1,390 km/h), Mach 1.14
Initial Climb Rate 16,400 ft (5,000 m) / min
Service Ceiling 55,755 ft (17,000 m)
Range typical: 1,294 nm (2,400 km)
ferry: 2,160 nm (4,000 km)
g-Limits unknown
ARMAMENT:
Gun two 30-mm DEFA 552A cannons (125 rds ea)
Stations five external hardpoints
Air-to-Air Missile AIM-9 Sidewinder, Matra R.530, Matra 550 Magic
Air-to-Surface Missile AS.30, AS.37, Wasp
Bomb 250/400 kg bombs
Other rocket pods, ECM pods
detail of ROSE upgrades.
ROSE I
New head-up display (HUD).
New "hands on throttle and stick" (HOTAS) controls.
New multi-function displays (MFD).
New navigation systems on diaplay screen including an inertial navigation system (An Inertial Navigation System (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer, motion sensors (accelerometers) and rotation sensors (gyroscopes) to continuously calculate via dead reckoning the position, orientation, and velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for external references. ) and GPS system.
New radar warning receiver (RWR), electronic counter-measures (ECM) suite and counter-measure dispensing system, dispensing decoy flares and chaff to confuse enemy missiles and radar.
FIAR Grifo M3 radar.
Beyond visual range (BVR) capability.
AIM-9L Sidewinder, AM39 (70180 kilometres) etc
Add on of In-flight refuelling probes
RA'AD Cruise Missil.
ROSE II
Enhanced night-time surface strike capability.
SAGEM Forward-Looking Infra-Red (FLIR) system.
ROSE II fighters the capability to fly safely in the dark at very low level to avoid radar.
Few unknown enhancments.
ROSE III
New SAGEM navigation/attack avionics suite.
Mirage 5 ROSE III fighters and specialise in night-time surface strike missions.